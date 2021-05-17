Lynchburg men's lacrosse beats Stevens, advances to NCAA tourney's Elite Eight

“I think the coaches were harping on our spacing. … When we just made one move and ran by our guy, and they had to slide from a long distance, that’s when we had the most success today,” said Lewis, who, with four assists Sunday, became both UL and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s single-season record holder for assists (52).

Lynchburg led by six goals, 9-3, at the half, and didn’t let Stevens get any closer the rest of the way, despite Stevens’ best attempts.

The Ducks outshot the Hornets 45-39 on the day, but only 22 of those 45 were on goal.

“We’ve gotta win possession of the ball, but we’ve also gotta cash in on shots. They did that to us, and we’ve done that to teams throughout the year,” Peluso said, “so it’s tough when it gets reversed on you.”

UL goalie Patrick Moore made 14 saves, including a handful in situations when Stevens attackmen had Lynchburg defenders beat.

“I played pretty well yesterday, and then coming into today I was trying to focus on doing the same things, doing the simple things … and doing what I’m coached to do,” Moore said.

Stevens matched its lowest scoring output of the season with its eight goals Sunday.