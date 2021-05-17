Lynchburg men's lacrosse beats Stevens, advances to NCAA tourney's Elite Eight

Nearly 200 minutes of game time had elapsed since Lynchburg men’s lacrosse last trailed. The Hornets easily dispatched three opponents during the stretch, and picked up a win Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Less than 24 hours later, in Sunday’s second round, Lynchburg ran up against a team in Stevens that finally could contend. The Ducks got plenty of offensive opportunities, rattling off eight shots during a 2-0 scoring spurt that resulted in a 2-1 lead – and the first deficit UL faced in 198 minutes.
But experience paved the way for Lynchburg in the final two minutes of the first period and a quick start to the second quarter. And the Hornets, with a combination of faceoff wins and an ability to create scoring opportunities with good spacing and quickness in transition, recaptured a lead they never surrendered en route to a 14-8 win.
Lynchburg, in its 14th tournament appearance, secured a spot in the Elite Eight with the victory. It’s the fifth time the Hornets have advanced to the quarterfinals, and first since 2017.
“We’re in special territory right now,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said.
The coach described his team’s play Sunday as being better than the day before, when it thrashed Pfeiffer by 15 goals.
On Sunday, Colin Dean put Lynchburg on the board first before Stevens tied it and eventually took the lead.
Then Dean, a graduate student, gave the momentum back to his team with his second score of the day with 1:09 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 2. He handed the baton off to another experienced player, grad student Quintin Ricci, after that.
Ricci’s play at the X proved crucial to Lynchburg’s 7-1 run in the second quarter. He won the first four faceoffs, the first two of which Lynchburg scored off immediately, without letting Stevens touch the ball.
“Quintin had a really good second quarter,” Koudelka said.
Brett Rogers had all three of his goals in the frame, and Ryan Kenney tallied two of his scores in the period, too.
The Ducks, coach Gene Peluso said, were caught on their heels during the stretch, which led to Lynchburg setting the pace and keeping the ball away from Stevens’ attack.
“The second quarter, we wish we had that one over again,” Peluso said. “… I thought they dictated pretty well in the second quarter.”
The Hornets used a combination of transition scoring and set offenses in finding the back of the net during the period. Junior attack Kyle Lewis explained his team’s understanding of how to space the field when playing 6-on-6 led to vulnerabilities in the Stevens defense and ripe scoring opportunities.
“I think the coaches were harping on our spacing. … When we just made one move and ran by our guy, and they had to slide from a long distance, that’s when we had the most success today,” said Lewis, who, with four assists Sunday, became both UL and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s single-season record holder for assists (52).
Lynchburg led by six goals, 9-3, at the half, and didn’t let Stevens get any closer the rest of the way, despite Stevens’ best attempts.
The Ducks outshot the Hornets 45-39 on the day, but only 22 of those 45 were on goal.
“We’ve gotta win possession of the ball, but we’ve also gotta cash in on shots. They did that to us, and we’ve done that to teams throughout the year,” Peluso said, “so it’s tough when it gets reversed on you.”
UL goalie Patrick Moore made 14 saves, including a handful in situations when Stevens attackmen had Lynchburg defenders beat.
“I played pretty well yesterday, and then coming into today I was trying to focus on doing the same things, doing the simple things … and doing what I’m coached to do,” Moore said.
Stevens matched its lowest scoring output of the season with its eight goals Sunday.
Much of that was because of Moore, who recorded one of his saves on Stevens’ man-up opportunity with about nine minutes left in the game to blunt the Ducks’ momentum. But the goalie also got help from a stout defense led Sunday by Jack Albright.
Albright, who caused three turnovers and picked up four ground balls, drew the toughest defense assignment in Ryan Gebhardt. Gebhardt, the Ducks’ leading scorer on the season, recorded 28 shots and six goals Saturday against Pfeiffer. Against Albright on Sunday, he had two goals on 11 shots.
“Today was his time to shine, and he played great,” Koudelka said. “Jack Albright’s been waiting for this moment, and to play your best game in the round of 16 is pretty special.”
Ryan Caplis and Gebhardt led Stevens with two goals each. Trammel Robinson had four goals to lead UL, which will face a familiar opponent in the Elite Eight, Christopher Newport.
The teams will meet for the third time this season after splitting a pair of games during the regular season. Lynchburg fell 10-9 in overtime in the first game, then beat the Captains 12-5 six days later at Shellenberger Field.
The game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Salisbury University in Maryland.
“Playing them a third time, we’ll pretty much know what to expect,” Moore said. “ … I think we’ll be ready for them.”