Lynchburg men's lacrosse thrashes Pfeiffer to advance to NCAA tourney's second round

The Hornets can switch gears in a matter of seconds. Pfeiffer learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon.
In the first game of its 14th trip to the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, Lynchburg burned the visiting Falcons across the middle of Shellenberger Field. UL turned defense into offense without resistance and used a handful of big faceoff wins in the second and third quarters to glide past Pfeiffer 26-11 and keep its season alive for at least one more day.
“They’re just at a different level,” Jared Nelson, a fifth-year senior attack for Pfeiffer, said.
Nelson’s Falcons entered Saturday’s contest on an 11-game winning streak, with a USA South Conference championship trophy in tow. But, despite staying within striking distance early, they were no match for fourth-ranked UL.
The Hornets (17-2) hung 16 goals on Pfeiffer (12-2) in the first half. It was the highest scoring output in a half for Lynchburg and the most goals allowed by the Falcons all season. Only one other team had more than 16 goals in a game against Pfeiffer this year.
Lynchburg never trailed, but it was a 7-0 run to end the second quarter — followed by a 3-0 start to the third — that gave the Hornets all the momentum and a lead that turned insurmountable. UL’s ability to get the ball quickly into the hands of the offense was the driving factor during the stretch, which gave UL a 19-5 lead.
Five of those 10 goals came within 15 seconds of the Hornets gaining possession.
Three turnovers from Pfeiffer led directly to Lynchburg goals, including the first score in the onslaught from E.C. Glass grad Josiah Martin.
Martin was all alone in front of Pfeiffer goalie Matt Stocks (19 saves) after receiving a pass from Ryan Kenney. With the defense unable to recover, Martin easily slipped the ball past Stocks to give UL a 10-5 lead.
“It was 9-5, we were kind of in a weird spot [where] if they had scored a couple more in transition we were in trouble, but if we could get it 9-6, 9-7, we’d be OK. Unfortunately it went the other way,” Pfeiffer coach Tucker Nelson, Jared Nelson’s older brother, said, “and they scored seven straight at the end of the half, put up 16 on us, and that wasn’t good.”
Kenney and Kyle Lewis were important pieces in the run, too. Kenney picked up the first of his game-high six goals off a no-look feed from Lewis. Clayton Jones, a Virginia Episcopal grad, scooped a ground ball that started the break, and had one other that jumpstarted a transition scoring play for UL.
Kenney had three more goals and an assist as part of the 10-0 stretch, while Lewis added another assist and a goal.
Lewis was a facilitator all afternoon, tallying six total assists.
“I can’t take full credit for it. We’ve got a lot of good shooters, so I get them the ball, and they finish it well for me,” he said. “I think our defensive guys do a really good job of pushing the ball in transition, and we have a lot of really good shooters down in the attack.”
Lewis called UL’s attack Saturday its “best defense,” since the Hornets were able to keep the ball out of the hands of dangerous Pfeiffer players. Lynchburg took 70 shots to Pfeiffer’s 30.
Fourteen players scored for UL, including Brett Rogers, Trammel Robinson and Riley Mitchell with three goals each. Robinson also had two assists.
The Hornets secured 22 of 40 faceoffs and won the turnover battle 21-11.
Lynchburg was stout when Pfeiffer did get a chance to settle into its offense, too. Starting goalie Patrick Moore tallied eight saves, and backup Tyler Hadley tallied four saves, including one during an extra-man opportunity.
The Falcons went 0 for 2 on man-up chances, with UL creating a turnover on the other. The visitors entered Saturday’s contest ranked seventh in the nation in goals per game, but the Hornets held them to well below their season average of 20.08.
John Allen was the only player to score for Pfeiffer in the third quarter. The first of his two third-period goals ending a drought of 19:48 minutes for the Falcons.
Quinn Becraft, who led Pfeiffer with five goals and was second in the nation in goals per game (6.08) entering Saturday, had scored just once heading into the fourth quarter. His final three scores came in the last three minutes after Lynchburg’s starters were pulled.
“Those guys knew what they were facing. They knew the talent. Those attackmen put up some ridiculous numbers, and I think those guys take that pretty personally, and rightfully so — that’s the guy they’re gonna cover,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said of his defense. “We talk about winning your matchup all the time, and I thought those guys did an excellent job winning their matchups today.”
The Hornets also held Jared Nelson below his nation-leading assists-per-game average of 6.62. He finished with four assists and a goal and became the NCAA’s all-time career points leader with 453.
Lynchburg is set to play Stevens (14-2) in the second round Sunday, less than 24 hours after Saturday’s victory. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Shellenberger Field. Stevens defeated Catholic (8-1) 17-12 in their first-round game.