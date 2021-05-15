Lynchburg men's lacrosse thrashes Pfeiffer to advance to NCAA tourney's second round

The Hornets can switch gears in a matter of seconds. Pfeiffer learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of its 14th trip to the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, Lynchburg burned the visiting Falcons across the middle of Shellenberger Field. UL turned defense into offense without resistance and used a handful of big faceoff wins in the second and third quarters to glide past Pfeiffer 26-11 and keep its season alive for at least one more day.

“They’re just at a different level,” Jared Nelson, a fifth-year senior attack for Pfeiffer, said.

Nelson’s Falcons entered Saturday’s contest on an 11-game winning streak, with a USA South Conference championship trophy in tow. But, despite staying within striking distance early, they were no match for fourth-ranked UL.

The Hornets (17-2) hung 16 goals on Pfeiffer (12-2) in the first half. It was the highest scoring output in a half for Lynchburg and the most goals allowed by the Falcons all season. Only one other team had more than 16 goals in a game against Pfeiffer this year.