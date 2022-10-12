Lynchburg men's soccer rebounds in second half, comes back to defeat Randolph

Lynchburg coach Chris Yeager needed a reaction from his team.

Just a few minutes before they walked off the turf and into the locker room, the Hornets’ defense finally broke. Randolph imposed its will in the midfield and bent Lynchburg’s back line until it finally snapped in the game’s 43rd minute Wednesday night at Shellenberger Field.

For UL, that first-half performance was unacceptable. Yeager — along with captain Luke Mega — wanted to make sure the team knew that. So in an unconventional move, the coach read off some of the telling numbers.

Eleven shots, two corner kicks, one goal. All were better than Lynchburg’s output in those categories.

“We haven’t even shown up at all,” Yeager said, explaining his halftime message.

From their teammate, Mega, players heard another pointed statement. “We gotta … pull ourselves together and stop playing down to a [worse] level than we are,” junior Brennan Lagana recalled Mega saying.

Lynchburg got the memo. Proof came within minutes of the clock starting in the second half.

In a span of eight seconds, UL turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead and never looked back on its way to a 3-1 victory in the crosstown rivalry.

“We came back out firing,” said Lagana, who had an assist on Lynchburg’s first goal by Zach Whelan with 43:47 remaining in the game and then tallied his own goal at the 43:39 mark. “We had energy, and then we were able to convert on that first goal. It was just rapid-fire from there.”

Whelan recorded the equalizer on Lagana’s corner kick, the second corner Lynchburg (8-0-5, 5-0-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) earned within the first 1 minute, 21 seconds of the start of the second half. Randolph battled back with Kenny Robles’ corner from one side of the field, but sent the ball past the end line to set up the set piece on the other side. This time, Whelan was on the other end, delivering a header past goalkeeper Zach Aylor (four saves) to knot the game at 1-1.

Lagana found the back of the net off a through ball from Manzi Shalita into the box next. Randolph wanted an offside call when it saw Lagana with an opportunity to take on Aylor alone, with no other defenders nearby. But the timing was just right to avoid a penalty.

“Pshhh. They couldn’t catch me,” Lagana said when asked about the WildCats’ pleas for the go-ahead goal to be taken off the board. “That’s not my fault.”

Benji Velasquez was the third UL player to score with the most impressive of any of the night’s four goals. His tally in the 62nd minute came amid a scrum in the box. Whelan’s shot on a header was blocked, and Velasquez took advantage when Randolph (5-5-2, 2-4-1) failed to come up with a clear.

The freshman center back gathered the ball with his back toward the goal and sent a right-footed bicycle kick into the back of the net for his first collegiate score on just his fourth shot of the season.

“Just chaos in front of me,” Velasquez said, describing the quick sequence. “The ball lands in front of me. … I heard [Enrique Morales] yelling at me to pass him the ball. I just [said] forget it and did it myself. … Hopefully it goes in.”

The last of Lynchburg’s goals was yet more evidence it won “the battle in the box” over Randolph in the second half, first-year WildCats coach Brian O’Connor said.

“I’ll give credit to them. They transformed the game. … As much as we did that [played well in the box] in the first half, they did that in the second … and good teams are gonna punish you quickly,” he added, noting Lynchburg is ranked among the top 25 teams in the nation (16th in the United Soccer Coaches poll and 24th in the D3soccer.com poll).

O’Connor’s crew had the advantage both in the final third and in the midfield through the first 45 minutes, resulting in Ethan Meyer’s goal that opened the scoring with 1:59 left in the first half. Tory Brown got credit for the assist after Meyer tapped in a rebound from a few feet out off a shot from Brown that was blocked.

Randolph kept the pressure on Lynchburg by sending long balls up the field and winning 50-50 balls in the air and on the ground. The WildCats’ first touches were cleaner than those UL employed, which also set up scoring chances for Randolph and kept UL from stringing together any momentum. Lynchburg had multiple unforced errors, too, including poor clears and occasions on which it gave Randolph throw-ins after sending out of bounds balls that should’ve been kept in play.

The ’Cats piled up eight more shots than the Hornets in the first half and finished with 15 shots to UL’s 11. Lynchburg had the edge in the category in the second half, though, tallying more shots in the first 12 minutes of the second period than it had in all of the first.

Its first two shots of the stanza sent UL to an eighth straight victory over Randolph dating back to 2016. The WildCats haven’t beaten Lynchburg since 2011, when they earned their lone ODAC title with a 2-1 victory.

UL is one of the last 12 undefeated teams in the country and moved into the top spot in the league standings following Wednesday’s win. It sits two points ahead of Washington and Lee after the Generals played Virginia Wesleyan to a scoreless tie Wednesday.