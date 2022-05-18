Lynchburg native Lucas Jones seeing fruit in fifth season coaching at alma mater, UL

With the end of his time at Heritage High imminent, Lucas Jones was ready to let go of Lynchburg. As college called, he was set on venturing out of his hometown.

The sport he grew up loving kept pulling him back.

Jones started his college career at Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, North Carolina, before finishing out his undergraduate days at Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg). Then, he hopped around the commonwealth as a handful of job opportunities came his way before returning again to the familiar.

After stints on staffs at five other schools, Jones is once again a member of the baseball program at the Lakeside Drive school. Following a storied playing career with the Hornets, he’s now adding to the record books as head coach, with his 2022 squad poised to play in a second straight NCAA Division III tournament.

The pursuit of a spot in a super regional begins Friday at Bank of the James Stadium (home of the Lynchburg Hillcats), where they’ll meet Salve Regina (28-11-2) at 2:30 p.m. The game serves as UL's opener in the double-elimination regional the Hornets are hosting, which also features Birmingham-Southern (38-8) and Earlham (26-11).

“This was the year we’ve always been envisioning,” said Jones, now in his fifth year as skipper.

The journey to this point, though, didn’t follow quite so straight a path.

“A lot of players probably hate me from that first year,” Jones said of his start in 2018. Since then, the roster’s turned over almost entirely; fifth-year senior Grayson Thurman (Altavista) is the lone player still on the team.

For some, the admission could come as a surprise, given Jones’ constantly calm demeanor. Avery Neaves, the team’s most consistent batter and one of the nation’s leaders in a number of offensive categories, for example, describes his coach as level-headed, never letting the moment get to him. But when he was hired in 2017 before his first season, Jones had in mind a series of upgrades.

Building a new culture, where players are committed not only to their own improvement but also to that of the team, was at the top of his to-do list.

“The culture is the boss when the boss isn’t there,” Jones said of his approach.

Early on, it was getting recruits to buy into the mindset that games are not won or lost in the first or second or eighth or ninth innings. Jones preached the importance of priorities, for the good of the team.

Players like Neaves, he said, need to contribute just as much as those not in the lineup.

That part of coaching — being able to mentor the top athletes as well as those with improvements yet to make — is the aspect of the job he’s always loved most. That team dynamic, in fact, has been the draw all along during his baseball career.

Jones started playing as a young child, and also participated in another sport growing up: swimming. But when he swam year-round, he didn’t enjoy it. Only when he got to practice and swim in meets with the team at Heritage did he like it.

Baseball, then, was much more appealing for Jones, whose team at Heritage went to the Group 2A state championship in his senior season (falling 3-1 to Poquoson).

For Jones, baseball offered nuance — knowing how different pitchers work in relation to the rest of the defense, or who slots best into certain spots in the batting lineup, for example.

“I think that’s the joy of coaching,” said Jones, who also was an assistant at VCU, George Mason and Randolph-Macon before becoming a head coach at then-Patrick Henry Community College and Washington and Lee. He added he aims to daily communicate the importance of players each contributing. “Everybody has an impact on wins and losses, everybody has an impact on the culture, everybody has an impact on the season, and they have to believe that.”

This season and last — and in the 2020 season that was cut short by the pandemic — it seems players have gotten the message.

After two losing seasons in 2018 and ’19 (preceded by three losing campaigns under Percy Abell before Jones’ arrival), the Hornets started making the turn in 2020. They went 11-4 before that season was called off. Then, in 2021, they went 36-15, setting a team record for wins. UL won its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and notched an NCAA tourney bid for the first time since 2012.

There’s one point during that season, Jones recalled, when he saw the reward for that cultural shift he aimed to implement upon his start.

After a loss in an evening game, Jones and the rest of his coaching staff had wrapped up all their postgame field maintenance and other administrative duties and were ready to head home. Then Jones spotted 10 or 12 players lifting weights around midnight.

They were headed in the right direction, Jones said, and then were rewarded with a stellar end to the regular season and successful postseason run.

The coach saw a similar scene play out this year. After the Hornets wrapped up the top seed for the ODAC tournament by splitting with Bridgewater in a regular-season-finale doubleheader, he saw Thurman and Neaves still working, and pitcher Brandon Pond, who was lost early in the season to an injury, doing rehab work late at night.

“I know we’re in good shape,” Jones said of his current team, which is 35-10 heading into the regional.

Separately, catcher Holden Fiedler separately described this year’s group as a “blue-collar team.” “We’re gonna work hard, gonna get the extra reps,” he said.

“That’s the kind of environment he’s created,” the senior said of his coach.

Now players hope they can do something Jones never got to during his playing career at Lynchburg. Jones was an offensive stud during his three years at LC, from 2004 to 2006. He was a first-team All-American in 2005 and still is among program leaders for season and career hits and batting average. But Jones never won a regional championship.

They have a good shot at doing just that this weekend, when even more validation of Jones’ vision is up for grabs.

