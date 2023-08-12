Changes are in store for the athletic departments at both the University of Lynchburg and Randolph College. On Friday, both schools announced their institutions will offer new sports starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

Men’s volleyball will join the list of athletic programs at Lynchburg, while men’s and women’s wrestling will be added at Randolph.

In a news release, Lynchburg said it is embarking on a search for a head coach immediately, and the new team will play its inaugural regular season in January 2025.

Men’s volleyball represents Lynchburg’s 26th intercollegiate offering. Including men’s volleyball, the school has added five programs since 2019.

UL will be the seventh Old Dominion Athletic Conference school to sponsor the sport. Three of those schools currently compete in the Continental Volleyball Conference, while three schools, including Randolph, previously have announced they will begin men’s volleyball teams this year or next (RC will begin competing in that sport in 2024-25, like Lynchburg).

With seven teams on board for 2024-25, the ODAC intends to sponsor the sport starting in that school year, according to Lynchburg’s release. The conference will host a conference championship, with the winner earning an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA has crowned a Division III champion in the sport since 2012.

At Randolph, the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling will bring the school’s number of athletic programs to 22.

The teams will compete in the NCAA’s Division III.

RC is finalizing plans to use nearby off-campus facilities for its new teams. A national search for two head coaches will begin immediately, according to the school’s news release.