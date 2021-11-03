Lynchburg, Randolph win semifinal games to set up ODAC title game clash

The Hornets recorded a pair of shots and earned a corner kick within the first five minutes and scored just over 23 minutes in.

Bhayle Kearns sent a pass to Mega, who stepped over the ball a couple times to create his own shot, but he was taken down in the box before he could take one. He got the chance to score anyway when he took the penalty kick, hesitating to get VWU goalkeeper Griffin Potter to go the other way before sending the ball into the left side of the net.

“I felt pretty confident and just thought to myself, ‘Don’t overthink it, just take a deep breath and do the routine,’” Mega said of his goal, his fourth of the ODAC tourney.

Robles added some cushion when he knocked home a shot off Joey Daly’s pass in the 54th minute. From the left side of the box, Daly centered a ball right in front of the goal, and, with Potter unable to recover quickly enough, Robles put away the easy score.

Robles did the work himself on the game’s final score in the 88th minute, receiving the ball on a throw-in and going wide before beating his defender and unleashing a shot that deflected off the keeper and into the goal.