Lynchburg, Randolph win semifinal games to set up ODAC title game clash

By adding to his postseason scoring tally with a goal Wednesday night as his Hornets took down Virginia Wesleyan in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, Luke Mega got his wish.
“I’m just glad to have another chance at winning the title,” the Lynchburg forward said after his team, behind his score and a pair of goals from sophomore midfielder Kenny Robles, cruised to a 3-0 win at Shellenberger Field.
Forty-five miles away, Randolph’s Evan Blow granted the second half of Mega’s wish: “I wanna play on home field,” Mega said.
Blow’s penalty kick in overtime sent the WildCats past Washington and Lee, 3-2, in the night’s other ODAC semifinal, setting up a rematch of the city rivals in a championship game that gives the second-seeded Hornets (14-4-1) the privilege of hosting fourth-seeded RC.
Randolph has a chance to avenge a 2-1 regular-season loss (that took place at RC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. For the WildCats, a second ODAC title in program history is on the line, while Lynchburg aims for its conference-leading 18th and its second straight trophy.
“We have to bring our best,” Lynchburg coach Chris Yeager said of the upcoming title bout. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Yeager’s squad now has nine straight wins to its name, creating opportunities offensively early and often Wednesday against VWU (12-4-4).
The Hornets recorded a pair of shots and earned a corner kick within the first five minutes and scored just over 23 minutes in.
Bhayle Kearns sent a pass to Mega, who stepped over the ball a couple times to create his own shot, but he was taken down in the box before he could take one. He got the chance to score anyway when he took the penalty kick, hesitating to get VWU goalkeeper Griffin Potter to go the other way before sending the ball into the left side of the net.
“I felt pretty confident and just thought to myself, ‘Don’t overthink it, just take a deep breath and do the routine,’” Mega said of his goal, his fourth of the ODAC tourney.
Robles added some cushion when he knocked home a shot off Joey Daly’s pass in the 54th minute. From the left side of the box, Daly centered a ball right in front of the goal, and, with Potter unable to recover quickly enough, Robles put away the easy score.
Robles did the work himself on the game’s final score in the 88th minute, receiving the ball on a throw-in and going wide before beating his defender and unleashing a shot that deflected off the keeper and into the goal.
“We definitely picked it back up,” Robles said of his team’s win, which acted as a tune-up after the Hornets started slowly in the quarterfinals. That wasn’t the case Wednesday, with UL recording 10 of its 21 shots (11 total shots on goal) in the first half. The Hornets held the Marlins to five shots (two on frame).
“We played really well today,” Yeager said. “I have to be happy with them. They really, really listened to what we wanted to do.”
The coach knows the Hornets need to control the game just as effectively in the rematch with Randolph on Saturday to walk away with the title. If not for Zach Whelan’s impressive shot, UL may not have been the victor over Randolph in the regular season. Randolph applied relentless pressure in that one, repeating that performance in its semifinal match with W&L — the nation’s No. 1 team — on Wednesday.
The WildCats (14-2-2) went up twice in regulation, at 1-0 in the 26th minute on Noah Carney’s goal (assisted by Blow) and at 2-1 in the 49th on Tucker Leverone’s score (on a rebound off a shot by Tory Brown). Then Blow stepped up to deliver the game-winner with less than 30 seconds left in overtime.
“It’s not the most nervous I’ve been, but probably the most excited I’ve ever been to take a PK,” Blow said.
The graduate student sent the ball to the keeper’s left and the W&L faithful in the stands in Lexington into a state of disbelief. The WildCats are the only team this season to have beaten the Generals (15-1-2).
Randolph coach Adam Godwin described the win as “unbelievably believable.” Although the fourth-seeded WildCats knew heading in they could compete, they’d also just pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history.
Before the game and during — and particularly in the few minutes before the extra period started — Godwin reinforced the message to his team that there was no reason it couldn’t come away with the massive upset.
“We did not come here to play great for 90 minutes,” Godwin told his group, “and tell the story of how we played great against the No. 1 team in the country and almost beat them.”
The WildCats listened and delivered. Blow’s PK came after the defender had to do something to prevent a goal. The league’s leading scorer had the defense beat after Noah Carney delivered a pass off his back heel.
Carney and Blow were key to Randolph’s game plan, Godwin said. The Generals count primarily on just two center backs as their last line of defense, the coach explained, so Randolph countered with two strikers in Carney and Blow rather than just one.
“For me, it was calling W&L’s bluff,” Godwin said, adding the WildCats weren’t going to play into the Generals’ hand. “You’re gonna play against the two best strikers in the league all night long.”
The win sets up the title game clash with the WildCats’ city rival. Saturday’s match will mark the fourth trip to the championship tilt for Randolph since 2015. The WildCats have been to the finals three previous times, their only win coming in 2011, when they beat Lynchburg 2-1 at WildCat Stadium.