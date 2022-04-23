Lynchburg splits with Shenandoah, earns home-field advantage for upcoming ODAC baseball tourney

Lynchburg found itself in unfamiliar territory at a sun-baked Fox Field on Saturday. Home-field advantage, for just the second time this season, didn’t give fifth-ranked UL a boost toward a win.

Visiting Shenandoah, of course, had something to do with that. It put up 13 runs on 17 hits in the battle of Old Dominion Athletic Conference heavyweights, a reprisal of last season’s league conference championship series. At the end of a slugfest, SU had a ninth straight win to its name after holding on for a 13-11 margin.

UL, in response, made sure No. 24 Shenandoah wouldn’t have its way in Game 2.

Sophomore starting pitcher Nick Mattfield gave Lynchburg six strong innings, a pair of bullpen arms held Shenandoah to three runs, and UL batters reached base however they could to take advantage of scoring opportunities as part of a bounce-back, 15-3 triumph that ended the visitors’ victory streak.

“There were three outcomes that were gonna happen; we were hoping for [one of] two. Obviously the first was sweeping them,” UL coach Lucas Jones said of his team’s hopes ahead of first pitch Saturday. “But it’s good to respond that way [after losing Game 1] and put ourselves in good position going into the last week, taking care of our own business.”

As a result of the split, Lynchburg (29-7, 14-3 ODAC) captured one of the top four seeds and home-field advantage for the opening round of the upcoming ODAC tournament, set to feature eight teams in a best-of-three format starting May 6.

“We love playing here,” Lynchburg’s Cam Lane said of Fox Field, where UL is 47-6 over the past three seasons, “and it’s hard for somebody to come in here and win one game, much less a series.”

Despite falling in Game 1, the last couple innings gave the home team momentum to work with heading into the back half of the doubleheader.

Shenandoah (26-9-1, 11-5-1) was up eight runs, 13-5, when Lynchburg started its comeback.

First came four runs in the eighth, when nine batters stepped to the plate. UL had just one hit in the frame, but three walks issued to the first three batters came back to haunt Shenandoah.

All three scored, courtesy of a hit by pitch, an RBI single from Josh Gjormand (3 for 5 in Game 2), a sacrifice fly from Holden Fiedler and Lane’s RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Lynchburg tacked on a pair of runs in the ninth, too, on an RBI double from Gavin Collins and RBI single from Holden Fiedler. Fiedler’s hit loaded the bases with one out, but SU reliever Carson Kulina escaped the jam and picked up a save by striking out one and getting a ground ball for a fielder’s choice next.

As in the ninth inning, plenty of scoring opportunities existed for Lynchburg throughout the game, but the hosts often failed to cash in. UL stranded 17 runners; nine of them were left in scoring position.

“We left a lot of runners on base, and even in the first couple innings when we scored some runs, we left maybe too many out there to maybe get to five or six [runs],” said Jones, whose team had a 3-0 lead before Shenandoah tied it with three runs over the next two frames. “Might’ve been a different game.”

But Lynchburg’s rally still was worth celebrating, according to Lane, who finished Game 1 with four hits and three RBIs. With just four regular-season games left for UL, Lane and his teammates at least know they can’t be counted out when competition ramps up in the postseason.

“We play really well from behind, which is kind of a bad thing to say, … but it’s nice knowing that if we’re down, we’re gonna put up a fight,” Lane said.

Lynchburg also could take solace in the fact that its rally forced Shenandoah to turn to two of its better pitchers in Kulina and Tad Dean late, rather than saving two valuable hurlers for the upcoming game.

“Got their two bullpen arms in in a game where they probably shouldn’t have pitched,” Jones said. “We made them pitch because of the runs we put up late, so I think that was important for Game 2. I think we matched up better [for Game 2] in terms of who we had out of the pen vs. who they had.”

Jones’ prediction about the next contest’s pitching matchups proved true.

Lynchburg sent just three to the mound, thanks to an extended outing for Mattfield, who improved to 7-0. Nine pitchers toed the rubber for Shenandoah, including Reilly Owen, a reliever who took the loss after entering in the second inning and giving up five runs (four earned) on two hits.

Owen was responsible for four of the 11 walks issued to Lynchburg batters in Game 2, including two in the three-run second inning. He walked and plunked a batter in the next frame, and both came around to score.

Both of UL’s runs in the third and all four of Lynchburg’s sixth-inning runs came with two outs.

Lynchburg, which got two hits apiece from PJ Alvanos (two doubles) and Riley O’Donovan (one double) in the contest, added six more runs in the seventh to increase its lead to 15-1.

Mattfield gave up eight hits, but allowed just one run (earned). He hit one batter, didn’t issue a walk and struck out five before giving way to Jack Bachmore, who threw one hitless frame.

“I just felt really good. All my pitches were working together well,” Mattfield said. “I was able to work both sides of the plate.”

After striking out the first two batters he faced in the eighth on seven pitches, Grayson Thurman (Altavista) gave up just the second home run of his career, a two-run shot by Haden Madagan. Thurman walked two to start the ninth, but then shut the door with his third, fourth and fifth strikeouts of the day.

Madagan led SU at the plate on the day, going 5 for 9. Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher each had two hits in Game 2 and four across the doubleheader. Seven of nine Shenandoah batters in Game 1 recorded multiple hits.

Lane tallied five hits on the day for Lynchburg. In addition to Lane and Gjormand, Logan Webster also had multiple hits (2 for 6) in the first game. Six players had multiple RBIs between the two contests.

All told, Lynchburg tallied 23 walks, and eight batters were hit with pitches.

“I don’t know if we drew it up that way, to be good at that, but I think our approach is pretty good,” Jones said.

