Lynchburg women win ODAC title

Two days after posting just two points, Abby Oguich battled for what seemed like every one of her 22 points Thursday. She hit 7 of 8 free throws and 7 of 12 from the field.

She, Erin Green and Sammi Seaver also pulled down important defensive rebounds in the final few minutes, when second-seeded Lynchburg (11-1) held a slim lead, to keep No. 4 Roanoke from getting any second chances. Green recorded one of her two blocks in the span, too, and Lizzie Davis and Maggie Quarles scored key points on the other end.

First, it was Davis, the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Lynchburg built a two-possession lead halfway through the final frame, but Roanoke (10-3) pulled ahead on a pair of free throws by Morgan Micallef. Davis, the Hornets’ point guard who sat on the bench much longer than she would in any other game because of foul trouble, answered with two points from the line, too.

UL went ahead 59-58 on the free throws. Then, Davis’ ball-handling ability and vision took center stage, ensuring the Hornets never trailed again.

She recorded assists on back-to-back baskets by Quarles, in nearly the same spot. The dump-off for a nearly wide-open layup came first, followed by another easy bucket 2 feet out on the same side of the rim.