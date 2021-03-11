Lynchburg women win ODAC title

On their home floor, the Lynchburg Hornets battled.
They drew and fought through contact in the paint. They pulled down rebounds in traffic. They weathered runs and put together spurts of their own.
And after 40 minutes of battling on the court Thursday — and months of fighting all the challenges of the pandemic in the offseason, regular season and postseason — the Hornets walked away with one of the most significant wins in program history.
The Lynchburg women’s team, courtesy of a 67-61 win over the Roanoke Maroons, hoisted the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship trophy, becoming the school’s second-ever squad to do so.
It was the program’s third trip to the title game and first since 2017, which also marked the last time the Hornets made it past the tournament quarterfinals.
“I mean, what a game,” said Katie Crump, the interim Lynchburg coach who led her team to 11 straight victories.
Five years ago, Crump watched as the 2016 squad from her alma mater cut down the nets at the Salem Civic Center. This year, she climbed the ladder as players chanted her name. The culmination of months of sacrifice, she said, paid off, as did the play of a number of athletes Thursday.
Two days after posting just two points, Abby Oguich battled for what seemed like every one of her 22 points Thursday. She hit 7 of 8 free throws and 7 of 12 from the field.
She, Erin Green and Sammi Seaver also pulled down important defensive rebounds in the final few minutes, when second-seeded Lynchburg (11-1) held a slim lead, to keep No. 4 Roanoke from getting any second chances. Green recorded one of her two blocks in the span, too, and Lizzie Davis and Maggie Quarles scored key points on the other end.
First, it was Davis, the tournament’s most outstanding player.
Lynchburg built a two-possession lead halfway through the final frame, but Roanoke (10-3) pulled ahead on a pair of free throws by Morgan Micallef. Davis, the Hornets’ point guard who sat on the bench much longer than she would in any other game because of foul trouble, answered with two points from the line, too.
UL went ahead 59-58 on the free throws. Then, Davis’ ball-handling ability and vision took center stage, ensuring the Hornets never trailed again.
She recorded assists on back-to-back baskets by Quarles, in nearly the same spot. The dump-off for a nearly wide-open layup came first, followed by another easy bucket 2 feet out on the same side of the rim.
“When the ball’s in her hands, we’re very confident,” Crump said of Davis, who finished with 11 points, three assists and four rebounds. “She runs us so well.”
Roanoke pulled to within 63-61 on Rose Sande’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, but that’s as close as the Maroons got. The Hornets stayed at arm’s length by making 4 of 8 from the line down the stretch, and Roanoke’s desperate attempts to put points on the board weren’t close, with shots from all angles coming up short and long.
Including her four points in the late stages, Quarles finished with 11 points. Oguich tallied a game-high 11 rebounds to go with three assists and her game-high point total. Green, Meredith Vetter and Sever each recorded six rebounds.
Sever, who finished with 12 points, scored 11 in the first half. The freshman played a role in runs in the first and second quarters for UL, scoring four points and recording an assist in the earlier stretch and then adding five points and an assist in a 12-0 spurt in the second quarter. The run eventually helped UL take a 32-30 lead into the break, before the teams traded the lead four times and tied the game five times in the second half.
“It took every single one of us,” Oguich said.
Maroons coach Carla Flaherty pointed also to deficiencies offensively in the fourth quarter as difference makers, crediting Lynchburg’s 2-3 zone defense.
In a span of 72 seconds near the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Maroons turned the ball over on three straight possessions.
“I think we handcuffed ourselves. … I told them [during a timeout], ‘I don’t even care if we score. We have to get a shot,’” Flaherty said. “We have to get a shot. A good possession ends with a good look at the basket.”
Davis and the Hornets struck then, on their way to securing the second six-point win over Roanoke this season. The teams went to overtime in late February, with UL pulling off a 63-57 win.
Sande and JaBryah Haverkamp led Roanoke on Thursday with 15 and 14 points, respectively.