Lynchburg women's basketball denies Randolph, regains footing in crosstown rivalry

By the last week of January, Randolph women’s basketball found itself on the brink of program history.

Three games later, they remain perched on the edge.

After 120 minutes of play, including 40 tight minutes Wednesday night, Randolph is still a win shy of breaking the program record for most victories in a season.

Lynchburg’s barrage of 3-point attempts finally began to pay off in the third quarter, and its ability to draw fouls and knock down free throws late resulted in a 55-51 victory that deprived Randolph of the elusive triumph.

The WildCats (16-5, 10-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) led for a stretch of more than 19 minutes spanning the second, third and fourth quarters, their advantage reaching as high as eight points.

But after going down 29-21 a few minutes into the third quarter, the Hornets (7-13, 6-7 ODAC) started seeing their shots from long distance fall.

Brooke Cason, Ashley Vandergfit and Olivia Harris (twice) all knocked down 3s in the third quarter to jumpstart the comeback.

Maddie Nimmo added another triple 1:24 into the final frame, and Kayla Sledge handed Lynchburg its first lead since the 5:56 mark of the second quarter when she hit a jumper with just under seven minutes left in the game.

The teams went back and forth after that, and Kylie Stark (Brookville) knotted the score at 45 on her steal and coast-to-coast layup with 4:29 to go, but RC went cold and kept sending UL to the line — where the Hornets made the most of their chances — after that.

Lynchburg went 6 of 8 at the charity stripe and outscored Randolph 10-6 to finish the game. The WildCats went 3 for 9 from the field — including 2 for 8 after Stark’s jumper that cut the Lynchburg lead to three points, 50-47, with 2:34 left — in the final minutes.

For Lynchburg, the comeback was spurred most by its 3-point shooting in the second half compared to the first. Over the first 20 minutes, UL went 3 of 17 (17.7%) from deep. In the final 20 minutes, it went 6 of 13 (46.2%).

Randolph outshot Lynchburg from the floor on the night, 33.9% to 31.5%, but was hurt by 17 turnovers. Only Stark, who tallied a game-high 14 points, and Abbie Baker finished in double figures in scoring for RC.

Baker had 10 of her 12 in the first half and finished with seven rebounds. Yanessa Cabrera tallied nine points and eight rebounds for the WildCats.

Harris led the way for Lynchburg with 13 points. Bree Spainhour came up one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets.

Lynchburg now has gone 5-2 against ODAC opponents since starting conference play with a 1-5 mark.

Among those early losses was a 56-49 setback against Randolph on Nov. 30 at Turner Gymnasium.

It was the first win for Randolph in the series since 2009 and snapped a 21-game losing streak. Randolph also had lost 21 straight on Lynchburg’s floor, but got its first road win against their crosstown rival since 1998 in November.

The loss Wednesday, though, gave the WildCats three straight defeats — their longest skid of the season, which has resulted in their fall from a tie from first in the ODAC standings to fourth.

Lynchburg currently sits in eighth place. The top 10 teams qualify for the ODAC tournament, with the top six receiving first-round byes.