Lynchburg women's basketball thrashes Meredith
Lynchburg women's basketball thrashes Meredith

Lynchburg women's basketball scored the game's first 17 points and led by as many as 33 on its way to a 69-47 rout of Meredith on Monday at Turner Gymnasium. 

Danika Ray scored the Avenging Angels' first point on a free throw with just over four minutes left in the first quarter, and Meredith (1-7) recorded three more points on a free throw and one basket through the rest of the frame. 

After shooting just 9.4% in the first half, MC turned things around in the second and finished the afternoon at 29.5%, but the game was already well out of reach. 

Olivia Harris led Lynchburg (6-3) with 16 points off the bench with her perfect shooting day (7 of 7 and 2 of 2 from 3-point range). Three other UL players finished in double figures in scoring, including Lizzie Davis, who had 12 points to go with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. 

Ray led the Avenging Angels — who gave away 32 points by committing 29 turnovers — with nine points.

