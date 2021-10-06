Lynchburg women's soccer tops Randolph thanks to second-half surge, wins ninth straight

The other goal the WildCats, who fell to 0-36 in the all-time series with Lynchburg, gave up came on a set piece.

Less than six minutes after Grady’s score, Allen — the reigning ODAC player of the week, who earned her title after recording the game-winning goal against W&L last Friday — found the back of the net on another header, this one off a corner kick from Taylor Smith.

“It just felt right. Perfect timing, perfect placement,” Allen said. “I didn’t really have to move much.”

Smith, who took all eight of Lynchburg’s corners on the night (Randolph didn’t take any), had overdone it on her deliveries into the box up to that point. So that this one went where she wanted it — just inside the back post, with Allen not needing to do much work at all besides being in the right place — was a “great feeling.”

Lynchburg finished with a 25-shot margin over Randolph (27-2) when the final buzzer sounded. The Hornets took 10 of those in the first half without capitalizing, but scored twice within their first six shots of the second half.