Lynchburg women's soccer tops Randolph thanks to second-half surge, wins ninth straight

Coach Todd Olsen referred to the letdown that sometimes follows a massive win as “the curse of sports.” His Lynchburg women’s soccer team looked like it could fall victim to the phenomenon Wednesday night.
For their city rivalry game with Randolph at Shellenberger Field, the Hornets shouldn’t have had any trouble finding the intensity to add another victory to their streak. They’d beaten Washington and Lee in overtime in their most recent game and, in the few days before Wednesday’s contest rolled around, broke into the top 25 of a pair of Division III polls. Instead, UL came out sluggish.
Randolph held Lynchburg scoreless in the first half, prompting serious demands from Olsen to the women clad in white during the intermission. They needed to rebound from a lackluster 45 minutes in a hurry.
“I think they rose to the challenge,” Olsen said.
Although this one was closer than any game between the rivals this century, the Hornets’ streak remained intact. Lynchburg, thanks to a pair of goals in a six-minute span in the second half, topped Randolph 2-0 and added win No. 9 to its run.
“We’re pretty happy, I would say,” Lynchburg senior Alix Allen said, her response to the most recent victory somewhat muted. Going forward, she added, the Hornets — who also have a win over nationally ranked Emory on their resume — have vowed they are “never gonna be complacent” as they aim to continue knocking off opponents in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
Allen and Lindsey Grady were responsible for Lynchburg’s scores.
Grady was first, connecting on a header in the 56th minute off an assist from Meghan Lauder. Lauder received the ball off a throw-in on the right side, dribbled past a defender and crossed the ball into the box for Grady.
“Could’ve stopped her from going baseline,” Randolph senior defender Hannah Bane said, “but it happens.”
It wasn’t the first or the best opportunity Lynchburg (9-1, 4-0 ODAC) had on the night, but the play was part of an important shift offensively for the Hornets. Coming out of the break, UL was more aggressive, and found ways to overcome Randolph’s game plan to stack tons of bodies behind the ball.
The WildCats (4-6, 1-2), Olsen said, “frustrated the heck out of us” by playing so deep, which neutralized dangerous players in the middle of the field for Lynchburg.
“We knew they were gonna be strong offensively,” Randolph coach Kevin Porterfield said, “So we needed to get numbers behind the ball. … I think the first half we did that well. We took away some of their passing options, which was key for us.
“I think we went through a stretch there in the second half where defensively we didn’t find marks quite as well as we had. They started getting those balls wide, and it opened up some gaps for us defensively.”
The other goal the WildCats, who fell to 0-36 in the all-time series with Lynchburg, gave up came on a set piece.
Less than six minutes after Grady’s score, Allen — the reigning ODAC player of the week, who earned her title after recording the game-winning goal against W&L last Friday — found the back of the net on another header, this one off a corner kick from Taylor Smith.
“It just felt right. Perfect timing, perfect placement,” Allen said. “I didn’t really have to move much.”
Smith, who took all eight of Lynchburg’s corners on the night (Randolph didn’t take any), had overdone it on her deliveries into the box up to that point. So that this one went where she wanted it — just inside the back post, with Allen not needing to do much work at all besides being in the right place — was a “great feeling.”
Lynchburg finished with a 25-shot margin over Randolph (27-2) when the final buzzer sounded. The Hornets took 10 of those in the first half without capitalizing, but scored twice within their first six shots of the second half.
Both of Randolph’s shots came in the first half from Sara Bane, who leads the league in shots taken (52) and is tied atop the ODAC leaderboard in goals scored (nine). But Bane, who’d scored in six of 10 games, and Randolph were shut out for the first time this season.
Still, Wednesday’s match is something to build on for the WildCats. The final margin marked the closest match between the city rivals since 1997, when Randolph lost 2-0 in a playoff game. Before Wednesday, every game since ’97 had been decided by at least four goals.
The WildCats opted out of playing the most recent season, which was abbreviated and played in the spring, so holding a top-25 team to two goals is a sign of progress, Porterfield said.
Lynchburg, ranked 24th in the D3soccer.com poll and 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches poll, sits atop the conference standings and is one of just two teams without a loss or tie (Virginia Wesleyan is the other at 3-0) on its league record. No other ODAC team has won more than two straight games, and the Hornets' nine-game streak matches their longest run since 2015.