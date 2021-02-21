Lynchburg's offense comes alive late in victory over Randolph

“We were playing consistently on the defensive end,” Scott said. “It was actually now matching some offensive possessions with that defense.”

RC used a 10-0 run to take the 70-62 lead, but then went ice cold from the field.

The WildCats closed the game making two of their final nine shots and went 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

“To be honest with you, I know they were up eight, I still thought we were doing a decent job defending them,” Scott said. “We just weren’t scoring.”

Suggs, whose jumper and free throws bookended the game-defining run for UL, scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half. Thacker finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out.

The two combined for 13 points in the first half as RC led for the entire opening 20 minutes to take a 41-37 lead.

“We were pretty encouraged at halftime to see the numbers for those two guys — Suggs and Thacker — with missing some shots, they had a couple of turnovers apiece,” Randolph coach Pete Hamilton said. “We felt good about that. They had some role guys that kept them around until it was time.”

Miles Taylor was the main guy who kept UL around in the first half.