Lynchburg's season ends in NCAA men's lacrosse tourney's Elite Eight

Lynchburg men’s lacrosse had its chances, but Christopher Newport had the final word in overtime.

With their season on the line in the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament’s Elite Eight, the Hornets won the faceoff in the sudden-death period and sprinted toward the cage. Kyle Lewis released a shot that flew high over the crossbar. Brett Rogers took a shot next, but a CNU defender bothered the release.

“We had some pretty good looks,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said.

The Captains, though — first to the end line on the shot — earned possession and went the other way, and Alex Brendes split a pair of defenders for the game-winning goal that dealt a crushing 12-11 defeat to UL in a game staged at Salisbury University in Maryland.

“We’ve been on the bottom of dog piles and things like that and it’s been the most exhilarating feeling of your life,” Koudelka said, “and then on the flip side, you give up the game-winning goal, and it rips your heart out. … This is the game of lacrosse.”

The Captains (13-5) and Hornets (18-3) met for the third time this season, and CNU, after falling in Round 2 of the series, earned revenge.