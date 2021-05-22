Lynchburg's season ends in NCAA men's lacrosse tourney's Elite Eight

Lynchburg men’s lacrosse had its chances, but Christopher Newport had the final word in overtime.
With their season on the line in the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament’s Elite Eight, the Hornets won the faceoff in the sudden-death period and sprinted toward the cage. Kyle Lewis released a shot that flew high over the crossbar. Brett Rogers took a shot next, but a CNU defender bothered the release.
“We had some pretty good looks,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said.
The Captains, though — first to the end line on the shot — earned possession and went the other way, and Alex Brendes split a pair of defenders for the game-winning goal that dealt a crushing 12-11 defeat to UL in a game staged at Salisbury University in Maryland.
“We’ve been on the bottom of dog piles and things like that and it’s been the most exhilarating feeling of your life,” Koudelka said, “and then on the flip side, you give up the game-winning goal, and it rips your heart out. … This is the game of lacrosse.”
The Captains (13-5) and Hornets (18-3) met for the third time this season, and CNU, after falling in Round 2 of the series, earned revenge.
“We talked about at halftime it being a game that was probably gonna come down to a couple plays,” Koudelka said of the Hornets’ loss Saturday, the second they’ve suffered in overtime at the hands of the Captains. In addition to UL’s postseason run, the Hornets’ 12-game win streak came to an end.
The Hornets, after winning twice to open the tournament, were playing in the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history. They were looking to reach the Final Four for just the second time overall (the other coming in 2015, when they reached the title game), before CNU cut short that hope.
Before Brendes’ goal, Lynchburg needed a pair of scores to even the game. Dylan Wolfe and Trammel Robinson obliged, providing a goal each in the last 6½ minutes.
Robinson’s goal, on an assist from Colin Dean, tied the game at 10 with 1:27 left in regulation.
Lynchburg led for nearly the entire first half, but Christopher Newport had the momentum going into the break, pulling within 6-5 on three straight goals. The Captains, who tied the game twice in the third quarter, finally pulled ahead 9-8 on Dylan Rice’s fourth goal of the afternoon and third of the frame, at the 4:12 mark.
“They made a pretty good run at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth quarter,” Koudelka said of CNU, adding his team, despite giving up two more goals, played well in coming back in the final minutes.
The Captains upped their lead to two goals on Brady Altobello’s score two minutes into the final frame, then followed a goal from UL’s Brooks Poli with Coby Auslander’s score for an 11-9 advantage.
Each of UL’s last two goals followed turnovers by CNU, which finished with 22 in the category to Lynchburg’s 18.
The teams were evenly matched in a number of other categories, each winning 13 faceoffs and picking up 33 ground balls.
The Hornets finished with a 41-28 advantage in shots, tallying three more shots in the first half than CNU.
“I thought early in today’s game we had some great chances to score. [CNU goalie Zac] Hanway made some great saves and we missed the cage a couple times,” Koudelka said, “so I thought we missed some chances.”
UL also led CNU in total shots in the second half and overtime, 22-12, but the Captains capitalized on their opportunities for seven goals after halftime.
Rice and Brendes had four and three goals apiece, respectively, for CNU. Auslander tallied two goals and two assists.
Ryan Kenney, a junior, led UL with four goals on the day. Grad students Robinson and Poli each had two goals, while Poli added two assists.
NOTE: Dean and Tyler Gallagher, also grad students, earned All-America honors late last week from USA Lacrosse Magazine. The two were named to the Division III first team.
Gallagher, a defender, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year and anchored a unit that entered Saturday with the 17th-best scoring defense in the country. Dean, a midfielder, became just the seventh player in program history to score 50 goals in a season. He led the Hornets in the category this year.