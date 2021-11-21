Lynchburg's Thacker, Savage lead the way as Hornets top Christopher Newport

Amherst's T.C. Thacker poured on 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Cameron Savage scored 20 points and added four assists, and Lynchburg men's basketball streaked past Christopher Newport 83-66 inside Turner Gymnasium on Sunday.
The Hornets (2-1) received a 3-pointer from Tharon Suggs (12 points) to start the scoring and never trailed, jumping out to a 16-2 lead and eventually carving out its largest lead of the game at 24 points.
Lynchburg shot 45.9% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point land. The Hornets also scored 20 points off 16 Christopher Newport turnovers.
Thacker shot 5 of 9 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Israel Lockamy added seven points for the Hornets, while Trey Pittman came off the bench to score seven points.
The Captains (3-2) were led by reserve Ian Anderson, who had 12 points and was 5 of 6 from the field.
Lynchburg is in action next against visiting N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday at 2 p.m.