Mega provides game-winning goal to lift Lynchburg men's soccer past Randolph in ODAC quarterfinals

Randolph, Godwin contended, showed it “deserved to be in the game” with the two goals, scoring “because we were playing well, because we got the scout right, because we read them.”

Boor’s goal, his second of the season, came nine minutes after Josh Auger finished off an assist from Nick Foley for UL in the 22nd minute.

Mega opened the scoring for UL, slipping behind one defender and in front of another for an easy shot off an assist from Joey Daley in the 16th minute.

His game-winner, though, was a dagger in a game that featured teams otherwise evenly matched.

“It feels like we gave them the game when we played well, so it’s really frustrating,” Godwin said. “[Mega] scored with a decent shot, but from my perspective, the shot should never have occurred. So we’re frustrated that we conceded a goal as weak as that. … At 2-2, I felt like we were the only team who was go on to win the game ... and you just can’t come here to Lynchburg and give up three weak goals — you’re never gonna win the game.”

Lynchburg had two more shots (17 to 15) and shots on goal (eight to six) than Randolph. Both teams also took six corner kicks.