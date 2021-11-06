Mega's penalty kick sends Lynchburg past Randolph in ODAC men's soccer championship

As the clock ticked through regulation, one overtime and a portion of the second extra period Saturday, the Lynchburg and Randolph men’s soccer teams battled for their seasons to continue, and for the chance to hoist the trophy.
But for all the metaphorical punches thrown in the slugfest at Shellenberger Field, neither team was able to land the knockout. Only after 101 minutes, 24 seconds was the fight between the city schools decided.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship came down to just one shot.
On a penalty kick, in the first double overtime league title game in nearly a decade, Luke Mega sent the Hornets past the WildCats 1-0, giving Lynchburg its second straight ODAC trophy.
“This is the golden opportunity,” the Lynchburg junior forward told himself, “and I’m not gonna let this one pass me by.”
Mega made good on the silent pledge in the moments that preceded his game-winner.
With hundreds of fans on their feet in the stands to his right, and hundreds more perched on the edge of the rope that separated them from the pitch to his left, he calmly sank the shot — the only extra chance Lynchburg (14-4-1) had over Randolph (14-3-2) in the scorebook.
“I think it was two heavyweights battling the entire time, and luckily we came out on top,” UL coach Chris Yeager said of his team, which earned an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament with the league championship. Randolph’s season likely ended with the loss, although there still is an outside chance the WildCats make the tourney via an at-large bid.
Staring down Randolph goalkeeper Zach Aylor, Mega knocked the ball into the right side of the net before stripping off his jersey, throwing it into the air in celebration and heading for the corner flag, where his teammates mobbed him as they rejoiced over the program’s 18th ODAC title.
Aylor went the right direction but couldn’t get in front of the strike, which only came because of a penalty that ripped the hearts out of the 11 Randolph players on the field and the coaches and athletes that stood on the sideline.
As he attempted to clear the ball out of the left side of the box, Brandon John swung his body around and inadvertently hit the ball with his hand.
“It feels like it’s almost unjust,” Randolph fifth-year defender Wade Hall said of the ending, “for the two teams who fought so hard.”
Hall and the WildCats’ defense was effective for more than 100 minutes Saturday. Aylor had six saves. Defender Tory Brown recorded a defensive save on a Lynchburg shot at the end of the first half, too, preventing a goal on a header by Mega when Aylor that came after Aylor was drawn out of the box on another shot just seconds before.
The WildCats defenders served as the engine for their team’s offense, too, flicking headers toward the midfield to set up runs and keeping Lynchburg from ever being especially settled into its preferred style of play.
“They’re a tough team to play against,” Mega said of Randolph, “because they make it very uncomfortable to get the ball on the ground and play the way that we wanna play. … It took a lot of just defensive work and grinding it out today.”
Lynchburg tallied 12 shots in regulation to Randolph’s 11. The ’Cats answered with two shots in the first overtime, one that was blocked and one that was saved by UL keeper Justin Ennis (three saves).
“We were fantastic today. We played really, really well. Hundreds, thousands of people here, and we showed how good we were. Did everything but win the game,” Randolph coach Adam Godwin said of his team, which made its fourth ODAC title game appearance Saturday and first since 2015. The WildCats now are 1-1 in championship games against Lynchburg; their only title came against the Hornets in 2011, which also marked the last time Randolph came out on top in the rivalry.
Mega’s shot for UL in the 98th minute was wide left, but he capitalized on the game’s only other opportunity four minutes later, solidifying his title as the tournament’s most outstanding player. Mega had five goals in three games in the ODAC tourney, his score Saturday marking his second PK goal in two games.
His experience with a PK in the semifinals against Virginia Wesleyan, he said, helped prepare him for the massive moment in the title tilt.