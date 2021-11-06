Mega's penalty kick sends Lynchburg past Randolph in ODAC men's soccer championship

As the clock ticked through regulation, one overtime and a portion of the second extra period Saturday, the Lynchburg and Randolph men’s soccer teams battled for their seasons to continue, and for the chance to hoist the trophy.

But for all the metaphorical punches thrown in the slugfest at Shellenberger Field, neither team was able to land the knockout. Only after 101 minutes, 24 seconds was the fight between the city schools decided.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship came down to just one shot.

On a penalty kick, in the first double overtime league title game in nearly a decade, Luke Mega sent the Hornets past the WildCats 1-0, giving Lynchburg its second straight ODAC trophy.

“This is the golden opportunity,” the Lynchburg junior forward told himself, “and I’m not gonna let this one pass me by.”

Mega made good on the silent pledge in the moments that preceded his game-winner.

With hundreds of fans on their feet in the stands to his right, and hundreds more perched on the edge of the rope that separated them from the pitch to his left, he calmly sank the shot — the only extra chance Lynchburg (14-4-1) had over Randolph (14-3-2) in the scorebook.