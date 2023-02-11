CHARLOTTESVILLE — As the officials huddled around the monitor reviewing the final play of regulation, an apparent block or foul on Virginia’s Reece Beekman against Duke freshman star Kyle Filipowski, UVa assistant coach Jason Williford huddled his players and told them they were headed for overtime.

And while the specifics of that crucial call remained officially unexplained Saturday, Williford was correct. What had been whistled a foul was waived off after review, sending the game to overtime.

And in that extra period, Armaan Franklin’s open corner 3-pointer helped No. 8 Virginia fight off Duke for a 69-62 win.

“When the play happened, you couldn’t even hear the whistle,” UVa forward Ben Vander Plas said. “I don’t even know what the actual call was.”

Neither Virginia coach Tony Bennett nor Duke’s Jon Scheyer received a clear explanation of the waived off foul, and the game officials — Jeffrey Anderson, Lee Cassell and Tim Clougherty — left without taking questions from a pool reporter.

“I do wish Flip got that opportunity at the end,” Scheyer said. “I still would like an explanation, exactly what had happened. I don’t have clarity on that.”

On the play, Duke inbounded the ball to Filipowski with 1.2 seconds to play and the game tied 58-58. He turned and drove to the rim against Beekman and UVa freshman Ryan Dunn. A foul was called, one that would have sent Filipowski to the free-throw line for two shots.

But after the officials went to the monitor, the arena announcer told the crowd that, after review, there was no foul.

From there, Virginia outscored Duke 11-4 in the overtime, beating Duke for the third time in the last five meetings. All five of those have been decided by four points or fewer, or in overtime.

In this one, the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) survived a dreadful day at the free throw line, from the 3-point arc and on the glass to pull out the thrilling win. Virginia was 9 for 22 on free throws, 4 for 14 on 3-pointers and got outrebounded 39-24.

Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go in overtime. Kihei Clark had 16 and Vander Plas added 13 for the Cavaliers.

They played strong defense throughout, especially on Filipowski, the 7-foot rookie who came in averaging 15.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and had averaged a double-double in the last eight games.

Filipowski didn’t score Saturday for the Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6).

“Threw a trap at him at times. Had guys just try to wall him up, stay in front and whenever you play against good players, pick your poison, but they have to earn,” Bennett said. “And I don’t think he got too many clean looks. ... We just tried to play as hard as we can and made him earn his looks.”

Virginia, in part due to foul trouble, played a variety of defenders against Duke's frontcourt, with Vander Plas and Jayden Gardner starting, and Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro and Dunn all coming off the bench to contribute.

“Many different people were called in to play," Franklin said. "I think everybody who came in, when they had a moment in the game, stepped up defensively.”

UVa’s rivalry with Duke won’t ever garner the national attention of Duke-North Carolina, nor will it regularly match the in-state hype for games against Virginia Tech, but the Cavaliers and Blue Devils have, undeniably, one of the ACC’s best, most reliable, current rivalries.

Virginia entered the day in a three-way tie for first-place in the ACC with Clemson and Pittsburgh. Clemson lost at North Carolina and Pittsburgh won at Florida State, so UVa and the Panthers now sit atop the standings, though Pittsburgh owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

With the Duke game behind it, Virginia's most daunting remaining matchup may be the Feb. 25 game at North Carolina. The rest of its schedule includes matchups with bad ACC teams in Louisville (twice), Notre Dame and Boston College, and a home game against suddenly-struggling Clemson.