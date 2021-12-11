ODAC basketball roundup: Suggs' jumper lifts Lynchburg men over Salisbury

Tharon Suggs scored 13 points and made the game-winning jumper with 3 seconds remaining to lift Lynchburg to a dramatic 77-73 victory at Salisbury.
T.C. Thacker (Amherst) led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jordan Parham scored 14 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers off the bench.
Jordan Oates had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Salisbury players in double figures.
Southern Virginia 69, Randolph 59
Conner Marchant scored a game-high 22 points, Isaiah Marchant added 18 points and five assists, and Southern Virginia shot 50% in the second half to pull away from Randolph.
Evan Markle scored 19 points and pulled down six rebounds for the WildCats. He shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
His teammates combined to shoot 15 for 43 (34.9%) from the field and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.
Roanoke 69, Lynchburg 58 (women)
Renee Alquiza scored 19 points, Morgan Micallef added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, and the Maroons capitalized on a plethora of Lynchburg turnovers to top the Hornets.
Roanoke turned 24 UL turnovers into 18 points.