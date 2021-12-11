 Skip to main content
ODAC basketball roundup: Suggs' jumper lifts Lynchburg men over Salisbury
Tharon Suggs scored 13 points and made the game-winning jumper with 3 seconds remaining to lift Lynchburg to a dramatic 77-73 victory at Salisbury.

T.C. Thacker (Amherst) led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jordan Parham scored 14 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers off the bench.

Jordan Oates had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Salisbury players in double figures.

Southern Virginia 69, Randolph 59

Conner Marchant scored a game-high 22 points, Isaiah Marchant added 18 points and five assists, and Southern Virginia shot 50% in the second half to pull away from Randolph.

Evan Markle scored 19 points and pulled down six rebounds for the WildCats. He shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

His teammates combined to shoot 15 for 43 (34.9%) from the field and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Roanoke 69, Lynchburg 58 (women)

Renee Alquiza scored 19 points, Morgan Micallef added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, and the Maroons capitalized on a plethora of Lynchburg turnovers to top the Hornets.

Roanoke turned 24 UL turnovers into 18 points.

Olivia Harris led Lynchburg with 13 points. Lizzie Davis added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

