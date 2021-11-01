ODAC notebook: Randolph men's soccer looks to topple nation's top team, and more

When the win it’d been waiting so long for came Saturday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals, the Randolph men’s soccer team sang its celebratory song, “Sweet Caroline.” It hopes to be singing along with Freddie Mercury rather than Neil Diamond one week later.
To earn the chance to belt out “We are the Champions” this weekend, it first must pick up what would be its biggest win of the season. For their semifinal match, the fourth-seeded WildCats will take on top-seeded Washington and Lee, ranked No. 1 in the nation.
As it aims to earn its second league title in program history (its trophy came in 2011 over Lynchburg), Randolph (13-2-2) doesn’t intend to change its fast-paced, pressing style. Nor does it intend to back down mentally.
“We don’t fear anybody,” coach Adam Godwin said of his team, which matched the third-best win total in program history Saturday.
A win Wednesday in Lexington —over one of the country’s last two undefeated teams — in a game set for 7 p.m. would give RC its fourth trip ever to the title game.
Wednesday will mark the first meeting of the season between Randolph and W&L (15-0-2), which beat Hampden-Sydney 1-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. Godwin looks at that as a positive for his team.
The WildCats’ recent win over Roanoke also should give them confidence, as Roanoke was one of the only two teams Washington and Lee has not beaten this year. The Generals and Maroons battled to a 1-1 tie in the regular season.
Wednesday’s other ODAC semifinal pits teams who also have not met yet this season in No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan (12-3-4) and No. 2 Lynchburg (13-4-1).
The Hornets play host in the 7 p.m. Wednesday meeting at Shellenberger Field. With a win, Lynchburg would play for its league-leading 18th conference trophy.
The Marlins reached Wednesday’s semifinal by upsetting No. 3 Randolph-Macon 1-0. UL routed Shenandoah 4-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday, getting a hat trick from Luke Mega, who earned the league’s player of the week award.
UL field hockey in unfamiliar position
Lynchburg is looking for a fourth straight conference title. The road there, however, is more difficult this year than in years past. By falling to the No. 3 seed, the Hornets will have to win three games in a five-day span to win a championship.
Lynchburg, which typically earns one of the top two seeds for the tournament and a first-round bye as a result, has to get through No. 6 Bridgewater to make it to the semifinals.
The Eagles (6-11) and Hornets (12-6) — who have won a league-leading 21 conference titles — play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shellenberger Field. UL lost the teams’ Oct. 23 regular-season matchup at home, 1-0.
Should it survive Tuesday, Lynchburg would be in unfamiliar territory in the semifinals, too: on the road. The Hornets have earned the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in each of the last three seasons.
It’s been almost two decades since Lynchburg has not been either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the ODAC tournament. The Hornets in 2003 were the No. 5 seed after finishing 5-4 in the league. Lynchburg has been either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the ODAC tournament every year since 2003.
UL women’s soccer looks to end playoff slump
After two lackluster showings in the postseason in each of the last two seasons, Lynchburg is looking to get back on track Tuesday in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Hornets (13-4) play sixth-seeded Guilford (11-5-1) at Shellenberger Field at 3 p.m. UL saw both of its last two campaigns end in the ODAC quarterfinals. The last time the Hornets advanced past the quarters was in 2018, which also marked the year they won their conference-leading 16th championship.
Lynchburg beat the Quakers 2-0 this season, on Sept. 24, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Randolph, the other area ODAC team, failed to make the tournament, finishing 10th in the conference standings at 6-11.
The WildCats found some positives this season in the performances of Sara Bane. The senior forward was the league’s leading scorer at the end of the regular season with 15 goals. She also led the conference with 36 points.
Through Sunday’s games, her total goals put her 20th on the national leaderboard, while she was 24th in the country in total points.
Lynchburg earns No. 5 seed for volleyball tourney
The Hornets on Saturday learned their first postseason stop. Lynchburg, by earning the No. 5 seed, will be on the road for the ODAC tournament quarterfinals as it travels to take on No. 4 Bridgewater.
The matchup is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lynchburg (11-11) won the teams’ regular-season meeting 3-1.
Bridgewater (13-12) is in search of its sixth conference title, while UL is trying for its first.
Randolph did not qualify for the eight-team tournament, finishing in 10th in the conference standings at 7-14.
UL, men, women’s cross country teams end title droughts
While most of the other fall sports are in the midst of or about to embark upon their conference tournament journeys, two other sports wrapped up their seasons last week.
Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s cross country teams both had a chance to ring the campus bell Saturday to celebrate their ODAC titles. The Hornets swept the pair of meets to end extended championship droughts. The UL men earned their first trophy since 2012, while the women finished at the top for the first time since 2009.
Three teams set to start basketball seasons
The men’s and women’s squads at Randolph, as well as the UL women, are set to kick off their seasons this weekend.
The WildCat men play their first game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Penn State Harrisburg in Middletown, Pennsylvania. It’s the first of two games they’ll play in the two-day tournament.
The women’s teams at RC and UL, meanwhile, will open their 2021-22 slates at home Friday.
Randolph will take on Regent at 5 p.m., while Lynchburg hosts Averett at 6 p.m.