ODAC notebook: Randolph men's soccer looks to topple nation's top team, and more

When the win it’d been waiting so long for came Saturday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals, the Randolph men’s soccer team sang its celebratory song, “Sweet Caroline.” It hopes to be singing along with Freddie Mercury rather than Neil Diamond one week later.

To earn the chance to belt out “We are the Champions” this weekend, it first must pick up what would be its biggest win of the season. For their semifinal match, the fourth-seeded WildCats will take on top-seeded Washington and Lee, ranked No. 1 in the nation.

As it aims to earn its second league title in program history (its trophy came in 2011 over Lynchburg), Randolph (13-2-2) doesn’t intend to change its fast-paced, pressing style. Nor does it intend to back down mentally.

“We don’t fear anybody,” coach Adam Godwin said of his team, which matched the third-best win total in program history Saturday.

A win Wednesday in Lexington —over one of the country’s last two undefeated teams — in a game set for 7 p.m. would give RC its fourth trip ever to the title game.

Wednesday will mark the first meeting of the season between Randolph and W&L (15-0-2), which beat Hampden-Sydney 1-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. Godwin looks at that as a positive for his team.