ODAC plans to compete starting in January

“I am pleased with the progress we have made and the plans we have created,” ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the release.

Conference leadership will meet on a regular basis between now and the end of 2020 and continue with its planning for competition in 2021, tracking the progress of the pandemic and the safety recommendations of local, state and national health authorities, the league said.

Below is a look at early plans for individual fall and winter sports.

• Men’s and women’s basketball: The season begins Jan. 23 and includes a 12-game, single round-robin campaign. Four teams will compete for the ODAC title March 4 and March 6.

• Swimming: The conference championship likely will take place over two or three days and is proposed for the weekend of March 5. The format will be modified from its normal structure. Swimming (like indoor track & field and cross country) does not feature a dedicated conference schedule.

• Indoor Track & Field: There will not be an indoor championship. Teams can still compete indoors as opportunities present themselves.

• Football: The season will begin Feb. 26 with what the league hopes to be upwards of five games for each team.