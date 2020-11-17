ODAC plans to compete starting in January

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is moving forward with plans to return to athletic competition in January.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the league said its Presidents Council, in consultation with the Board of Directors, has endorsed a plan for all three seasons to commence in the spring 2021 semester.
“We believe putting detailed plans in place now for a return to competition beginning in January is the best way to honor the commitment we make to all of our students,” David Bushman, chair of the Presidents Council and president of Bridgewater College, said in the league’s release.
ODAC competition will begin with basketball Jan. 23. Winter and fall schedules will be pared down from what a normal season looks like, while spring sports will move forward without changes.
Nearly all sports will include conference championships.
According to the release, the ODAC is moving forward on the commitment to following all NCAA testing recommendations amid the pandemic. The NCAA’s extensive guidance addresses frequency and types of testing and other related issues for specific sports based on risk of exposure.
The league also has developed, with input from its board and working groups that include athletic training and sports medicine personnel, a “Standard Operating Procedures for Competition” document for the return. No further details about those procedures were released.
“I am pleased with the progress we have made and the plans we have created,” ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the release.
Conference leadership will meet on a regular basis between now and the end of 2020 and continue with its planning for competition in 2021, tracking the progress of the pandemic and the safety recommendations of local, state and national health authorities, the league said.
Below is a look at early plans for individual fall and winter sports.
• Men’s and women’s basketball: The season begins Jan. 23 and includes a 12-game, single round-robin campaign. Four teams will compete for the ODAC title March 4 and March 6.
• Swimming: The conference championship likely will take place over two or three days and is proposed for the weekend of March 5. The format will be modified from its normal structure. Swimming (like indoor track & field and cross country) does not feature a dedicated conference schedule.
• Indoor Track & Field: There will not be an indoor championship. Teams can still compete indoors as opportunities present themselves.
• Football: The season will begin Feb. 26 with what the league hopes to be upwards of five games for each team.
• Men’s and women’s cross country: The league and coaches are working on a pod-based format for regional competition that would feature at least one competitive opportunity for each team. There will not be a conference championship.
• Field Hockey: Sweet Briar will compete in the ODAC in the upcoming season, which will feature a nine-game slate March 5 through April 9. Four teams will compete for the ODAC championship April 14 and 17.
• Men’s and women’s soccer: The campaign will include eight games from Feb. 21 through April 4. Four teams will compete for the ODAC championship April 8 and 11.
• Volleyball: The season will include a 12-match, full round-robin schedule that includes single-and multi-team events. The season will start March 13 and end April 28. Four teams will compete for the ODAC tournament, set for May 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!