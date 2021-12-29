ODAC roundup: Lynchburg men use big run to top Muskingum

Tharon Suggs scored a team-high 23 points and Lynchburg ended the game on a massive run spanning the final three minutes to edge Muskingum 94-90 Wednesday in the Mose Hole/Kiwanis Classic at College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio.

The Hornets (8-2) will face host Wooster at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Fighting Scots’ Wednesday matchup with La Roche was canceled.

Lynchburg ended Wednesday’s showdown with the Muskies (2-8) on an 18-4 run after Muskingum took a 86-76 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining.

T.C. Thacker finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Muskingum’s Alex Masinelli led all scorers with 43 points. He shot 16 of 23 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Muskies shot 50.7% from the field, but the Hornets’ 18-for-21 shooting from the free throw line allowed them to pull out the high-scoring victory.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 Christopher Newport 69, Lynchburg 60

Anaya Simmons scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures and the Captains (12-0) held off the Hornets (6-4) to open the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic at Roanoke College.

CNU scored 30 points off UL’s 26 turnovers for the advantage needed in a game that was statistically similar. Both teams shot around 40% from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Lizzie Davis had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead three UL players in double figures.