 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ODAC to proceed without fans for indoor sports

ODAC to proceed without fans for indoor sports

{{featured_button_text}}
ODAC.jpg

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Monday afternoon announced fans will not be allowed at indoor sporting events this semester as the conference returns to play. Those sports include basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and volleyball. 

The ODAC's Presidents Council has endorsed the conference policy, according to the release. "Enacting this policy will allow campus administrations to control athletic environments as we collectively work towards a return to play," the statement read. 

Events begin in the ODAC this week with basketball, swimming and track and field. Volleyball starts in March. 

At the University of Lynchburg, basketball is scheduled to return Sunday when the men's team hosts Methodist at 1 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 by hosting Bridgewater. 

Basketball games at Randolph College are slated to begin Jan. 23 for both men and women. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert