ODAC to proceed without fans for indoor sports

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Monday afternoon announced fans will not be allowed at indoor sporting events this semester as the conference returns to play. Those sports include basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and volleyball.

The ODAC's Presidents Council has endorsed the conference policy, according to the release. "Enacting this policy will allow campus administrations to control athletic environments as we collectively work towards a return to play," the statement read.

Events begin in the ODAC this week with basketball, swimming and track and field. Volleyball starts in March.

At the University of Lynchburg, basketball is scheduled to return Sunday when the men's team hosts Methodist at 1 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 by hosting Bridgewater.

Basketball games at Randolph College are slated to begin Jan. 23 for both men and women.