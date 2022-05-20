O'Donovan takes advantage of extra opportunity, defense shines as UL baseball wins NCAA tourney opener

Salve Regina southpaw starter Dominic Perachi had been talked about around the Division III baseball ranks as one of the best pitchers in the nation, and for good reason.

Over 10 previous appearances, he’d fanned an average of over 15 batters per nine innings. His 0.56 ERA was the best in the country. No team had been able to tally more than one earned run against him this season.

With one swing Friday, however, Lynchburg’s Riley O’Donovan broke Perachi’s sterling streak. Facing an 0-2 count with two outs, the designated hitter delivered a shot over the left-field fence at Bank of the James Stadium, giving the Hornets the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning.

UL did as much damage to Perachi’s earned runs total in the one frame as he’d allowed all year — putting up four runs to increase the overall number he’s given up to eight — and the Hornets rose to the winners’ bracket of the NCAA Tournament’s Lynchburg Regional with a 7-3 victory.

“We just tell each other we’re gonna take advantage of every opportunity,” UL reliever Grayson Thurman (Altavista) said, “and Riley O’Donovan took care of it.”

Thurman (3-1), who recorded his longest outing of the season at 4⅓ innings and picked up the win for his scoreless showing, described the play as a momentum-changer. Before that, the Hornets didn’t have much to show for their plate appearances against Perachi.

Two batters reached against the SRU junior in the first — Logan Webster on an error and Garrett Jackson on a single — but Perachi came back with the second of his 10 strikeouts and induced a popup to escape. A 1-2-3 second inning followed, but O’Donovan made sure UL cashed in on the few mistakes Perachi made in the third.

Carrson Atkins (2 for 3), the lone UL player with more than one hit on the day, recorded a leadoff single, and Webster and Avery Neaves walked to load the bases. Then O’Donovan, after fouling off the second pitch to fall way behind Perachi, popped up the third pitch to second base. With two outs already on the board, the inning looked like it had ended, but Perachi was called for a balk.

“I personally didn’t think I balked,” Perachi, whose last outing with multiple earned runs came 358 days ago, said. “ … It’s frustrating. I just didn’t execute [the next pitch], … good hitter hit it over the fence.”

Atkins came home on the play to bring UL (36-10) within 2-1 (following Brandon Grover’s two-run triple in the first that gave SRU the lead). Perachi responded by leaving a fastball near the middle-to-high part of the zone, and O’Donovan attacked.

“Just staying relaxed, not trying to do too much,” said O’Donovan, who joined Gavin Collins as the only two Lynchburg batters without a strikeout against Perachi (9-1).

The Hornets’ other scores came in the eighth inning. Three runs came across on a fielder’s choice, passed ball and wild pitch.

As was the case for most of the afternoon that featured temperatures in the low-90s, the Hornets in the eighth didn’t have much in the way of hits. They had just five all day, and didn’t have any in that frame, but two of the three runners who reached on walks came around to score.

UL also took advantage of a pair of errors in the eighth. Both of the walks drawn in the third proved fruitful thanks to O’Donovan.

“The valve opened up of just that release of, ‘OK, we’ve been in these games before where we’ve had five, six, seven hits, we’ve had four or five, six base runners based on walks, hit by pitches,’” UL coach Lucas Jones said. “And that was really what we did today to be able to get the runs that we [got].”

For the pitching and defense, O’Donovan’s hit also gave Lynchburg a renewed sense of confidence and fight.

“We see that, ‘OK, we’re ahead,’ we’re gonna shut things down, especially in the bullpen,” said Thurman, who gave up two hits and walked one. Normally a strikeout machine, Thurman tallied just four Friday, with Jones crediting the Seahawks (28-12-2) for their “scrappy” play at the plate that put balls in play.

But Thurman got plenty of defensive support from the seven guys behind him — like Neaves, who moved to first from left field after an injury to Josh Gjormand (which also opened the lineup to O’Donovan, the Hornets’ second catcher).

With Thurman facing his first batter in the fifth, Neaves made a leaping catch to snare a hard-hit liner for the third out. Earlier, in the first inning behind starter Nick Mattfield (4⅔ innings pitched, four hits, three earned runs, no walks, two strikeouts), Neaves reached over the wall in foul territory for the second out with runners on first and second.

“On the days where I do have the strikeouts, I still know they’re back there. I know those guys are gonna do everything they can for me just like I’m gonna do everything I can for them,” Thurman said, also referring to the line drive Cam Lane, who normally slots in at DH, made on the run in right field, and the 6-3 double play shortstop Gavin Collins started on a ball up the middle that ricocheted off Thurman’s glove.

“It’s a great feeling, and that’s what builds my confidence up so much; it’s not necessarily me, it’s knowing that I have those guys behind me that are gonna help shut things down.”

Thurman moved to 3-1 by not allowing a run for the 16th time in 27 appearances. He also set a Lynchburg record for strikeouts in a season at 101, passing the previous mark of 98 set in 1978.

UL, which matched a program record for wins in a season, will play Birmingham-Southern (39-8) next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday’s championship, while the loser will play an elimination game later Saturday evening.

B-SC beat Earlham 10-2 in the regional opener. Salve Regina will play Earlham (26-12) in an elimination game to open Saturday’s slate.

