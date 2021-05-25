Pair of area products, current UL athletes earn all-region track honors

After helping their programs to a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference outdoor track & field titles earlier this month, more than a dozen University of Lynchburg athletes — including a pair of local products — garnered all-region awards this week.

Ryan Fore, a Rustburg grad, and Bailey Casto, an Amherst alumna, were part of a UL contingent that picked up 29 All-South/Southeast Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Fore and Casto and their teammates earned the distinction because they were among the top five individuals in their respective events, or on the region's top three relay teammates.

Fore, a sophomore, earned a spot for his performance in the 110-meter hurdles. Casto, a junior, was included on the all-region list for her work in the pole vault and as part of UL's 4x400-meter relay.

Casto was one of six UL women to earn all-region accolades for multiple events. Four other women were included in single events.

Also included on the women's all-region lists was Randolph's Meghan Chaffins (triple jump).