Pair of area products, current UL athletes earn all-region track honors

After helping their programs to a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference outdoor track & field titles earlier this month, more than a dozen University of Lynchburg athletes — including a pair of local products — garnered all-region awards this week.
Ryan Fore, a Rustburg grad, and Bailey Casto, an Amherst alumna, were part of a UL contingent that picked up 29 All-South/Southeast Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Fore and Casto and their teammates earned the distinction because they were among the top five individuals in their respective events, or on the region's top three relay teammates.
Fore, a sophomore, earned a spot for his performance in the 110-meter hurdles. Casto, a junior, was included on the all-region list for her work in the pole vault and as part of UL's 4x400-meter relay.
Casto was one of six UL women to earn all-region accolades for multiple events. Four other women were included in single events.
Also included on the women's all-region lists was Randolph's Meghan Chaffins (triple jump).
Three Lynchburg men picked up multiple all-region marks. Fore and a pair of teammates earned a single distinction each to round out the Hornets' contingent on the men's side.
UL's Jim Sprecher and Jake Reed also were name the All-South Southeast Region head coach and assistant coach of the year, respectively.
Five UL athletes who earned all-region awards from USTFCCA — Aniya Seward, Jackie Wilson, Frank Csorba, Sam Llaneza and Max Spark — also have qualified for the NCAA Division III championships, set to take place this week at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina.