Brandon Pond locked eyes with his pitching coach, Travis Beazley, as he came off the mound at the conclusion of the eighth inning. Pond had just finished off the third of three straight 1-2-3 innings. His Lynchburg Hornets had a four-run lead.

“He knew I wanted it,” Pond said of the understanding Beazley had of what was going through his mind. Beazley knew his starter, who’d already gone five outs longer than he had all season and recorded two more outs than he had in any of his previous career appearances, wanted the ball for the ninth.

A few minutes later, Pond left the dugout and headed for the diamond, for one more frame of work.

His coaches on board, his teammates behind him, Pond delivered again. The first East Texas Baptist batter grounded out. The second flied out to right. And then Pond finished off the ninth in the only way that seemed appropriate after the night he’d put together, striking out a pinch hitter.

“I don’t think there’s a better time or place to have the first complete game,” Pond said.

No better time than in the NCAA Division III baseball championship, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

There, Pond’s stellar outing powered Lynchburg to its second win in its second game of the championship Saturday. Pond bounced back from a three-run first inning to post eight scoreless frames in an 8-3 victory, helping UL (45-7) become one of the final four teams in the country left standing.

The Hornets, after going 2-0 to open the pool-play, double-elimination tournament, now need just one win Monday to secure a spot in the best-of-three series that will determine the national champion. Third-seeded UL will take on second-seeded Salisbury (36-7) or seventh-seeded ETBU (41-14) at 2:15 p.m. EST Monday, with an if-necessary elimination game scheduled to follow at 8:45 p.m. EST. (SU and ETBU played in a game that finished after press time Sunday to determine UL's Monday opponent).

Stellar pitching, highlighted by Pond’s showing Saturday, and an offense that can get the job done in a variety of ways are to thank for the 2-0 start and path there.

Pond issued a leadoff walk and plunked one batter in the first Saturday. Both runners scored, as did one other, thanks to three RBI singles in the frame. Nerves, he said, contributed to his lack of sharpness to start the game — which ended after midnight local time, just like Lynchburg’s previous game.

“I think I just was a little bit too amped up,” he said. “… Left some balls over the plate, up in the zone where they could get a decent swing off.”

But Pond stranded two to escape without incurring any more damage, then took a handful of deep, intentional breaths to slow his heart rate.

By the time he toed the rubber for the second, he looked like an entirely different pitcher.

The right-hander fanned the leadoff man in his second inning of work, then induced a flyout and groundout.

Pond faced one over the minimum across the last eight frames. He gave up a single in the third (on a play that also was officially scored with a throwing error after the hit), but still faced just three in the frame thanks to a double play by his defense. Only in the fifth, when Pond issued a one-out walk, did another ETBU batter reach.

With each passing minute and each pitch thrown, his command got that much better, and confidence that much higher, he said.

The patient at-bats ETBU put together over the first couple frames gave way to swings early in the count. The Tigers (41-14) were swinging at Pond’s fastball all the way, he said, resulting in quick groundouts. And his slider produced plenty of whiffs.

By the end of the night, Pond had nine strikeouts — the most he’d posted in any of his 13 appearances this season. To end the sixth and begin the seventh, he fanned three straight.

That, he said, was when he realized he had the best feel he’d had all night, when he was in complete control.

“I kind of realized, ‘I’m locked in,’” Pond said.

By game’s end, the grad student had locked down his fifth with on the year, about 14 months after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder that threatened to sideline him permanently.

The outing ranks in the top two (alongside a six-inning, 12-strikeout start in the first game of his shortened senior campaign) in his career, he explained, “especially going through all I’ve gone through the past year.”

Pond’s teammates did their job at the plate to support him Saturday, despite recording just three hits.

Instead, they took advantage of the lack of command shown by the ETBU pitching staff — the Tigers used five hurlers on the night, including a starter who recorded just one out before being chased — to draw 16 free passes.

The Hornets drew 10 walks and had six players plunked by pitches, using a portion of those to go ahead for good in the first inning.

Four walks, including one with the bases loaded, and two players hit by pitches — along with Eric Hiett’s two-run double and a two-run error committed by the Tigers — resulted in a 5-0 lead in the opening frame.

Lynchburg went ahead 6-3 in the fifth on another two hit by pitches and two walks (one with the bases loaded).

UL didn’t record a hit in that frame or in the eighth, when it tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly to go up 8-3 and cap the scoring. Between those innings, Avery Neaves joined Hiett (three RBIs) as the only Lynchburg players with RBI hits on the night by knocking an single to center in the sixth, a frame that featured two more walks and another hit by pitch.

Holden Fiedler (two RBIs) had UL’s other hit on a single in the ninth that did no damage.

The offense’s showing Saturday followed a Friday performance (an 8-6 victory) in which the lineup combined for 13 hits and just one walk, proving coach Lucas Jones’ idea that his team can win in a variety of ways.

Taken together with Pond’s dominance (and a strong seven-inning start from Zack Potts on Friday), Pond said what his team has been able to do in two wins so far gives even more reason for players to believe, as they did when they headed for Iowa, they can bring home a national championship.

“Our mindset is still the same, but our confidence is even higher now,” he said. “… We belong here.”