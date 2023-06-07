Call it jealousy. Call it competitiveness. Call it a desire to do whatever it takes to see the rest of the team succeed.

Zach Potts and his Lynchburg coaches and teammates aren’t concerned about how spectators might describe Potts’ motivation ahead of Wednesday’s game. But by the end of those nine innings, there was no denying that whatever Potts had going through his head did the trick.

In the first game of the NCAA Division III baseball championship’s best-of-three title series, Potts joined Lynchburg’s complete-game club. The senior right-hander became the third Hornet pitcher in the squad’s last three contests to go the distance, moving his team one step closer to a national title. Potts’ seven-hit, walk-free outing, coupled with timely hits and smart base running from the offense, resulted in a 5-2 victory over Johns Hopkins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and pushed UL to within one win of the program’s first NCAA crown.

“That was pretty cool,” said Lynchburg coach Lucas Jones as he wrapped up an opening statement during the team’s postgame news conference.

Pretty cool to see Potts, five days after posting a win in his team’s NCAA championship tournament opener, hold a Johns Hopkins team that entered the day averaging 10.2 runs per game (7.8 in the NCAA championship tourney) to two, Jones explained.

Pretty cool to watch him focus on and execute locating pitches more Wednesday, since he knew his velocity wouldn’t be quite as high as during a normal start on more rest.

Pretty cool that Potts, normally a strikeout pitcher, was still effective against a team that routinely makes contact.

And then pretty rewarding to see Potts — who may have been a “little jealous” of Brandon Pond and Wesley Arrington’s complete games in UL’s last two showings, he admitted — go all nine innings en route to Lynchburg’s victory and a 13th win on his undefeated record on the season.

In the other postgame news conference, Johns Hopkins (47-7) couldn’t avoid talking about Potts’ display, either.

The UL starter pounded the zone, they said, as evidenced by just one free pass (a hit by pitch in the sixth inning).

“It felt like our whole lineup today swung the bats pretty well,” said third baseman Shawn Steuerer, who finished with one of the Blue Jays’ two RBIs on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. “I thought that was one of our better hitting days of the entire tournament, to be honest. Seemed like everyone was putting the barrel on the ball, and it just wasn’t going our way today.”

Potts, of course, had plenty to do with JHU’s lowest scoring output since the super regionals.

Potts entered Wednesday with a goal to induce ground balls by locating down in the zone, or finding speed to beat the Blue Jays’ bats enough that the ball would pop up on contact.

He knew JHU tends to be aggressive at the plate, so he worked on fooling those batters by making his slider look like a fastball, and vice versa.

The plan worked, and kept the number of base runners low through most of the game.

Across the first seven frames, Potts gave up just three hits. One UL error and the hit by pitch were the only other circumstances in which a Blue Jays batter reached during the stretch.

Until the eighth, JHU also never put more than one runner on in any one inning. The Hornets ace accomplished those numbers by staying locked in every second, rather than worrying about the implications of his performance.

“You don’t really get into the ninth worrying about the ninth inning in the third inning,” he said. "… You don’t get three outs without [focusing on] that next pitch.”

That approach proved especially important in the last two innings, when JHU showed signs of a possible comeback.

Only then, in both the eighth and ninth, did Johns Hopkins string together multiple hits.

In the eighth, two singles and a Lynchburg error set up a Steuerer’s sac fly that pulled the Blue Jays within 5-2.

In the ninth, two more singles — which sandwiched another sac fly by Jimmy Stevens that cut the UL lead to 5-3 — and another error loaded the bases. The third of UL’s four errors on the day also came in the ninth, and ultimately cost UL (47-7) a run on that sacrifice fly.

But Potts remained level-headed, and got the final two batters to fly out to end the threat.

“It’s not the end of the world if a guy gets on on a weak single or something like that, or a hard-hit ball gets through, or even an error. It’s just about making the next pitch,” said Potts, who explained that he’d vowed on Tuesday that Wednesday would be his time for a complete game.

He “100% believed” he would back up his words with actions, and did just that, getting help from a UL offense that struck early and carried that momentum through the entire contest.

In the first, Eric Hiett (2 for 4) opened the scoring by smacking a bases-loaded double to left field. Two runners scored on the play for a 2-0 lead.

“Just looking for a pitch to drive, get those guys in. He left one up,” Hiett said of Kieran Collins (6-1), who took the loss in his six-inning start, “put the barrel to it and hit it over the guy. Just happy to get it there.”

Gavin Collins tacked on a pair of run-scoring singles each in the fifth and seventh innings.

His performance helped UL cash in on two of its seven total hits on the day. Ben Jones, who was 1 for 4, scored on the first of Gavin Collins’ RBI singles, and the UL third baseman made sure Avery Neaves’ double didn’t go to waste in the seventh.

A walk and hit by pitch in the first set up Hiett’s run-scoring double. It was one of two hit by pitches issued by Kieran Collins (UL drew three on the day). The Hornets also earned five walks against five JHU arms, who combined for just three strikeouts.

Two of the five runs JHU gave up were unearned, thanks to three errors. On one of those, Carrson Atkins, who drew a one-out walk and stole second, came home to cap the scoring for UL in the eighth after JHU made an errant throw to third trying to catch him stealing another bag.

Game 2 of the championship series is set for noon (EST) Thursday. A UL triumph in that one would make the Hornets the national champs, while a Johns Hopkins victory would force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday afternoon for the crown.