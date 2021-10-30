Randolph avenges regular-season loss, beats Roanoke in ODAC quarterfinals

Players clad in black and yellow gathered on the pitch at WildCat Stadium and yelled up toward the press box. “Play the song!” many of them pleaded.
Then, together, as a verse turned the chorus, they belted out the lyrics.
“Sweet Caroline! Buh, buh, buh!” they shouted more than sang Saturday night, then: “Good times never seemed so good!
“So good! So good! So good!”
For the Randolph men’s soccer team, the refrain was perhaps more apropos on Saturday than on any of the other seven evenings they’d sung those words this season. Because although the other home wins felt pretty good, too, this one topped the list.
A week after suffering a loss to Roanoke by the same score, the WildCats got revenge in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, 1-0.
“Incredible feeling,” coach Adam Godwin said minutes after letting out a scream from his post on the sideline.
While players on the bench ran onto the field to meet their teammates to celebrate, Godwin fully extended his arms out to his side in excitement, pointing them slightly toward the sky. Then he walked down the sideline and offered the same gesture as he faced the Randolph fans. They, like the coach and players, knew this was a moment worth remembering, because the WildCats on Saturday became the first Randolph team since 2015 to reach the league tourney semifinals, and only the fifth all-time.
The win, Godwin explained, was the step this group had been anticipating ever since the coach arrived on campus in 2018. Although they’d made strides in each of the past few seasons, the WildCats (13-2-2) hadn’t been able to make a postseason run. Saturday’s result was evidence for the team’s claim that its success this season isn’t a fluke.
Fourth-seeded Randolph dominated the first half, using its style of play to keep the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-4-5) on their heels and executing the game plan to perfection. As a result, Evan Blow was able to do what he does best: score.
In the 26th minute, a couple quick passes eventually put the ball at the forward’s feet in the center of the field. Seconds later, Blow unleashed a rocket of a shot with his dominant left foot. There was no chance for Roanoke goalkeeper Zach Behe to make the stop.
“We watch Evan do that every day,” Godwin said of Blow, the ODAC’s leading scorer with 17 goals on the season.
The coach and forward both pointed to other players, though, for creating the opportunity.
Noah Carney and Colby Lambert made runs past Blow toward the goal. So Roanoke’s defenders were left guessing for a couple seconds: Would Blow serve either of his teammates, or should we take away the shot?
They sat back for a moment to take away the first possibility, and that was all Blow needed to put the ball into the back of the net.
“I think it was all because of our pressing. I think we pressed the hell out of them,” Blow said. “They didn’t know who to defend. … If [Carney and Lambert] don’t make those runs, they just close me down and I don’t get the shot.”
The series of steps came in what Godwin described as “the best 45 minutes of my time here.”
“We were absolutely incredible. We dominated. We dominated every phase of the game that first 45 minutes,” he added.
That was due in large part to the WildCats changing their formation to take away Roanoke’s strengths. The visiting Maroons had five shots to Randolph’s eight. Only one of the five required a save from Zach Aylor. The others weren’t anywhere close to the frame.
Randolph’s win came seven days after it fell to Roanoke in Salem. In that loss, Randolph came out “flat,” according to back Wade Hall.
“I think all of us left that and didn’t really feel like that was us,” Hall said. “This felt like us. … This felt like what prime Randolph is: pressing relentlessly, team effort, guys putting their bodies out on the line.”
The win sets up yet another tough matchup for Randolph: a Wednesday (time to be announced) meeting in the semifinals with Washington and Lee (14-0-2), the country’s No. 1 team.
If it plays the way it did Saturday, Randolph believes it can pull off the upset in Lexington, in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
“They’re a good team, but I think we can beat them,” Blow said of top-seeded W&L, which beat No. 8 Hampden-Sydney 1-0 Saturday in their quarterfinal game. “I think if we play our best in our game, I think we can beat them.”
Lynchburg 4, Shenandoah 0
Earlier Saturday, second-seeded Lynchburg cruised in another ODAC quarterfinal at Shellenberger Field, defeating seventh-seeded Shenandoah behind a hat trick from Luke Mega.
Mega tallied two of his three scores in a three-minute stretch in the second half.
On the first of the pair, he received a long ball in the 65th minute from defender Griffin Phillips with his back toward the goal. Then he put his defender in the spin cycle and knocked the ball past the goalkeeper.
Mega created his third tally without any help, simply dribbling past his defender and then another and launching a grounder into the left side of the net.
The goal marked the first time the junior recorded a hat trick in his college career.
“It’s not the only reason why I play the game, but it’s the best feeling in the world scoring goals,” Mega said. “So especially to score three in a big game, quarterfinal, it’s just a great feeling. All that hard work that you put in throughout the season kind of paying off.”
Mega also had UL’s first score in the 19th minute. Manzi Shalita recorded a shot on goal that was saved, and Mega sent the rebound off the keeper into the net.
That goal and Lynchburg’s other were somewhat “lucky,” Mega admitted, because UL started slower than it would’ve preferred in trying to find a way to play through, rather than around, the SU defense that prioritized sitting back to defend more than pressing offensively.
Carter Averette scored by being in the right place at the right time in the 42nd minute. A corner kick from Liam Lovell deflected off Averette’s heel and into the goal.
Lynchburg will host seventh-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (12-3-4) in the semifinals Wednesday (time to be announced). The Marlins upset No. 3 Randolph-Macon 1-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday.