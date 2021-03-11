Randolph-Macon capitalizes on Lynchburg's offensive doldrum to win eighth ODAC title

There was a little part of Hilliary Scott that kept bugging him leading into Thursday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament championship game.
He knew his Lynchburg squad was playing confidently and had the pieces on defense to keep Randolph-Macon from going on sustained runs. The scoring, though, was the question Scott kept circling back to as the Hornets prepared to play the Yellow Jackets.
Those worries came back to haunt Scott and the Hornets in their upset bid of No. 1 Randolph-Macon.
Randolph-Macon held Lynchburg to two field goals over an 11 1/2-minute stretch in the second half to build a double-digit lead, and the Yellow Jackets claimed their eighth ODAC tournament title with a 70-62 victory at Turner Gymnasium.
R-MC, ranked No. 1 in the latest D3Hoops.com Top 15 poll, won back-to-back ODAC titles for the second time in program history (1990 and 1991), and improved to 8-8 in tourney title games.
“One of my bigger concerns was making sure we could score,” the Hornets coach said. “I think that hurt us, that stretch in the second half.”
Dow Dunton’s layup with 13:57 remaining cut the Hornets’ deficit to 46-42.
R-MC (11-0) scored five quick points to extend the lead to nine and then limited UL (6-4) to two field goals as the lead swelled to 60-46.
By the time Alex Fitch’s 3-pointer from the right corner swished through the net with 2:32 remaining, the Yellow Jackets held a comfortable, 11-point lead.
“Things weren’t really clicking that well. We felt like we still played decent defense and they didn’t blow it open during that time,” Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker said. “We knew we were struggling offensively, so we just had to keep playing defense. I think we kept it within check, and we just didn’t come back from that.”
The Hornets shot 2 of 12 from the field and committed four turnovers during the 11 1/2-minute stretch between Dunton’s layup and Fitch’s 3.
“That was huge. Sometimes you’re better to be lucky than good, because I know that [Luke] Romeo had a couple of clean looks,” R-MC coach Josh Merkel said. “Sometimes the difference between winning and losing is just those little plays, those inches.”
One of those little plays that added up for R-MC came with 14:57 remaining as Buzz Anthony finished a three-point play on a second-chance opportunity. The basket and free throw gave R-MC a 43-37 lead, and the Hornets trailed by three or more points the rest of the way.
“Our defense turned into offense. I think we got a couple of stops, saw a couple go through the net, and I think that was really big for us,” Anthony, the tournament MVP, said.
Anthony led all scorers with 20 points. He was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute.
“Buzz Anthony is one of the best players in the country,” Scott said.
Ian Robertson scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. He shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range and provided a jolt off the bench with a trio of first-half 3s that made sure the Yellow Jackets only trailed 33-31 at intermission.
Thacker finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for UL. He grabbed an ODAC tournament-record 26 rebounds in Tuesday’s semifinal victory at Ferrum.
“Thacker was a load inside as we knew he would be,” Merkel said. “Just a monster double-double against some quality defenders down there.”
Tharon Suggs finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Lynchburg, despite falling behind by 14 thanks to the lengthy scoreless stretch, scored eight straight points to trim the deficit to 60-54 with 1:13 remaining.
However, that is when Anthony and the Yellow Jackets converted at the charity stripe.
R-MC made all 10 of its attempts in the final 52.3 seconds.
Those conversions helped the Yellow Jackets remain firmly in control despite Thacker scoring on a second-chance opportunity and Suggs hitting a pair of 3s.
“It’s a great way to feel like certainly we earned it,” Merkel said.