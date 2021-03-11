Randolph-Macon capitalizes on Lynchburg's offensive doldrum to win eighth ODAC title

By the time Alex Fitch’s 3-pointer from the right corner swished through the net with 2:32 remaining, the Yellow Jackets held a comfortable, 11-point lead.

“Things weren’t really clicking that well. We felt like we still played decent defense and they didn’t blow it open during that time,” Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker said. “We knew we were struggling offensively, so we just had to keep playing defense. I think we kept it within check, and we just didn’t come back from that.”

The Hornets shot 2 of 12 from the field and committed four turnovers during the 11 1/2-minute stretch between Dunton’s layup and Fitch’s 3.

“That was huge. Sometimes you’re better to be lucky than good, because I know that [Luke] Romeo had a couple of clean looks,” R-MC coach Josh Merkel said. “Sometimes the difference between winning and losing is just those little plays, those inches.”

One of those little plays that added up for R-MC came with 14:57 remaining as Buzz Anthony finished a three-point play on a second-chance opportunity. The basket and free throw gave R-MC a 43-37 lead, and the Hornets trailed by three or more points the rest of the way.