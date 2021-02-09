Randolph men fall, Liberty men's schedule changes, and more

Five UL players scored in double figures, led by Maggie Quarles’ game-high 20 points. She added nine rebounds.

The Hornets (5-1) got 15 points from Erin Green and Abby Oguich, the reigning ODAC player of the week who also was named to the D3hoops.com team of the week after averaging a double-double in her last two contests.

Green added seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists to her stat line, and Oguich pulled down nine boards, too.

Sammi Sever and Lizzie Davis tallied 13 points each.

Alexis Hoppers and Brianna Hogan led E&H with 12 points apiece. The game did not count toward ODAC standings.

Washington and Lee 68, Randolph 41

Randolph trailed by one possession after the first 10 minutes, but a big second quarter for Washington and Lee, coupled with a good finish in the final frame, doomed the WildCats in Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.

The WildCats (1-3, 1-3 ODAC) were down 18-16 after the first quarter, but they only hit 2 of 19 shots in the second, and a 34-22 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.