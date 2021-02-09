Randolph men fall, Liberty men's schedule changes, and more

In Salem, Randolph men’s basketball went back and forth with Roanoke in the first half Tuesday, but the WildCats couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the second half, falling to the Maroons, 80-59, at the Cregger Center.
After Roanoke (5-1, 4-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) took a two-point lead into the break, Jordan Phillips-McLoyd put Randolph back in front with his 3-pointer 19 seconds into the second half. But the lead changed hands for the final time 17 seconds later on Kasey Draper’s layup.
The Maroons’ 38-37 lead ballooned to double digits midway through the half, and Randolph couldn’t find a stop or an answer on the other end to climb back.
The WildCats (1-4, 0-3 ODAC) went 6 of 23 from the field in the final 20 minutes (26%) and finished 19 of 54 (35%), while Roanoke was 29 of 60 (48.3%) for the game. The Maroons tallied a 36-12 scoring advantage in the paint.
Phillips-McLoyd led Randolph with 20 points off the bench. The WildCats got just 15 points from their starters. Draper led Roanoke with 24 points, Justin Kuthan added 20, and Efosa Edosomwan had 18.
ASUN schedules Liberty to host North Florida
The ASUN Conference late Tuesday evening announced Liberty and North Florida will play Friday and Saturday at Liberty Arena. Tipoff times will be announced at a later date.
The Flames (15-5, 6-2 ASUN) and Ospreys (7-11, 5-3) originally were scheduled to play last weekend. UNF announced last Thursday it was indefinitely suspending team activities because of a positive COVID result and contact tracing protocols. The program has not announced whether it has resumed team activities.
Liberty originally was slated to play at North Alabama this weekend. Instead, UNA will entertain first-place Bellarmine. Lipscomb plays at Jacksonville, and Stetson is at Kennesaw State.
The ASUN was forced to reschedule this weekend’s games following FGCU’s announcement of entering a two-week pause because of a positive COVID result and contact tracing within the Eagles’ Tier 1 group.
FGCU will not return to action until the final weekend of the regular season (Feb. 26 and 27).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 76, Emory & Henry 65
Lynchburg notched its fifth straight win, this one in come-from-behind fashion, beating Emory & Henry at Turner Gymnasium.
Emory & Henry (2-5) controlled the first half and led by eight at the break, but Lynchburg rallied in the third, closing the quarter on an 8-0 run.
The Hornets extended their run to 12-0 to open the fourth quarter and never trailed again.
Five UL players scored in double figures, led by Maggie Quarles’ game-high 20 points. She added nine rebounds.
The Hornets (5-1) got 15 points from Erin Green and Abby Oguich, the reigning ODAC player of the week who also was named to the D3hoops.com team of the week after averaging a double-double in her last two contests.
Green added seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists to her stat line, and Oguich pulled down nine boards, too.
Sammi Sever and Lizzie Davis tallied 13 points each.
Alexis Hoppers and Brianna Hogan led E&H with 12 points apiece. The game did not count toward ODAC standings.
Washington and Lee 68, Randolph 41
Randolph trailed by one possession after the first 10 minutes, but a big second quarter for Washington and Lee, coupled with a good finish in the final frame, doomed the WildCats in Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
The WildCats (1-3, 1-3 ODAC) were down 18-16 after the first quarter, but they only hit 2 of 19 shots in the second, and a 34-22 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
Eleven players scored for W&L (1-0, 1-0) which was playing its first game of the season after delaying its start to deal with COVID-19 issues on its campus. Erin Hughes led all scorers with 21 points.
Kylie Stark (Brookville) once again led Randolph in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven steals. Natalie Clark added 16 points for RC.
