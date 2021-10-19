Randolph men's soccer 'not surprised' to be one of league's best teams ahead of matchup with UL

That’s precisely where Lynchburg, Randolph’s next opponent, was forecasted to be, per the conference’s preseason poll. But the WildCats, after being picked seventh, are exceeding outside predictions.

Put simply, Randolph is “flying right now,” according to Lynchburg’s Chris Yeager, who hopes to see his squad stop that momentum Wednesday, when the crosstown rivals meet at 7 p.m. at WildCat Stadium.

That won’t be an easy task, given the belief Randolph players have in their program.

“The thing I always say is what other people think of us is none of our business. You think we’re seventh, that’s absolutely fine. Go nuts,” Godwin said, explaining his group is focused only on itself.

After practice Monday — two days after their 11th win of the season, which marked the first time they've reached the milestone since 2015 and the fourth time in the program’s 15-year history — Godwin and players talked about how they’ve gotten to this point.

“The way we’re performing is the result of four years of really hard work. We’re playing this way because this is how we practice every day, this is how we train every day,” Godwin said. “Really the way we’re playing is cause and effect.”