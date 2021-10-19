Randolph men's soccer 'not surprised' to be one of league's best teams ahead of matchup with UL

Recent history has included some bright spots for Randolph men's soccer, but neither coaches nor players that make up the current team had reached the heights they have this season.
This group, after watching its winning percentage tick up over the past few seasons, has seen its name elevated to the echelon reserved for the best teams in the country this fall.
Randolph is among the top 20 in four offensive categories — tied for 11th in goals per game (3.37), tied for 17th in points per game (8.77) and is 11th in shots on goal per game (10.07). It's got one of the nation’s top-11 scorers (in total points, goals, points per game and goals per game) in Evan Blow.
The WildCats have amassed 11 wins, no losses and two ties. They’re one of the final seven undefeated teams in the nation.
But run all those figures by coach Adam Godwin, and he’s not the least bit surprised.
“This season,” he said, “isn’t a fluke.”
Godwin, who took over ahead of the 2018 season, has seen his group evolve from “pretty horrendous” to one of the best in program history, and one of the top teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference currently. The WildCats (4-0-2 in ODAC play) and Lynchburg (5-1 ODAC, 9-4-1 overall) are tied for second in the league standings.
That’s precisely where Lynchburg, Randolph’s next opponent, was forecasted to be, per the conference’s preseason poll. But the WildCats, after being picked seventh, are exceeding outside predictions.
Put simply, Randolph is “flying right now,” according to Lynchburg’s Chris Yeager, who hopes to see his squad stop that momentum Wednesday, when the crosstown rivals meet at 7 p.m. at WildCat Stadium.
That won’t be an easy task, given the belief Randolph players have in their program.
“The thing I always say is what other people think of us is none of our business. You think we’re seventh, that’s absolutely fine. Go nuts,” Godwin said, explaining his group is focused only on itself.
After practice Monday — two days after their 11th win of the season, which marked the first time they've reached the milestone since 2015 and the fourth time in the program’s 15-year history — Godwin and players talked about how they’ve gotten to this point.
“The way we’re performing is the result of four years of really hard work. We’re playing this way because this is how we practice every day, this is how we train every day,” Godwin said. “Really the way we’re playing is cause and effect.”
That cause comes in the form of high-intensity evening workouts, offseason training and extra work players put in on their own, along with intangibles like accountability. It all makes for a team-first mentality, which pushes players to “put that much more effort in for the guy next to you,” said Noah Carney, a junior midfielder tied for second in the ODAC with nine goals.
Carney, Tucker Leverone and super seniors Wade Hall and Kyle May complement the play of Blow, who leads the league in goals (15), points (36) and shots (69) in addition to being one of the top scorers in the nation.
The reigning ODAC player of the year's dominance in the spring and this fall can be attributed to the effort he puts in outside of mandated workouts.
“In his first [few] years, still a dangerous player, still a guy that would show up on the scouting report, but in terms of output, pretty minimal. What’s happened in 2021, what’s happened in the last two seasons, and for me what I’ve been impressed about,” Godwin said, “is the way Evan has changed his approach to the game. He takes the game far more seriously now."
The coach said in previous years he’d look out his office window to the field and see Blow taking unrealistic shots or "messing around" more than focusing on improving. Recently, he's seen Blow work on becoming more technically sound and dynamic.
“Consistently doing something over and over again … has helped me develop a way better game,” Blow said.
Blow has worked on improving his non-dominant right foot and becoming more precise on simpler moves, he said, and he's worked on creating opportunities for teammates.
“I think Evan’s transformation has been remarkable, from a good player to an outstanding one,” Godwin said of Blow, who also has six assists.
That means Lynchburg’s task Wednesday is denying him the ball “as much as we can,” Yeager said.
Similarly, Randolph has to deny Luke Mega, who is tied with Brennan Lagana as the Hornets’ leading scorers.
Mega and Blow each scored in the teams’ last matchup in the spring. After Randolph tied it in the second half of that ODAC tournament quarterfinal match, Lynchburg responded to win 3-2.
On Wednesday, Randolph aims to pick up its first win in the series since 2011, which marked the only season in which the WildCats have beaten their city rival. Lynchburg has won 15 of 20, Randolph has two wins, and the teams have battled to ties three times.
This time around, UL hopes to “up our game” as it plays the unfamiliar role of underdog, Yeager said.
And while Randolph’s position as the favorite heading in also is unfamiliar, it’s not unexpected.
“I’m not surprised,” Godwin said. “… This is exactly where I thought we were gonna be.”