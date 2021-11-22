Randolph relinquishes lead late, falls to Mary Washington

Randolph led for more than 36 minutes Monday at Giles Gymnasium, but the WildCats couldn’t hold on when it counted. Mary Washington’s Dashawn Cook knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner with 4.8 seconds left, and the hosts failed to get a shot off before the game ended, falling 78-76.

Raswhawn Cook tied the it at 69 with 2:35 left, and the teams traded the lead seven times after that. Evan Makle scored five of his game-high 24 points during the back and forth, and CJ Loving (Amherst County High) gave RC a 76-75 lead with 22 seconds left. But Dashawn Cook answered on the other end, draining the triple with a hand in his face.

The Eagles hounded Randolph (3-2) as it quickly made its way up the court, and the WildCats launched a long desperation shot on the right side, but the heave came after time expired.

The Cook brothers led UMW (4-2) with 15 points each and combined for five of the Eagles’ 10 3s. Mary Washington shot 37% from beyond the arc and 46.3% from the field. It left 10 points at the free-throw line by shooting just 37.5% (6 of 16) there.

Randolph shot 49.2% from the field and 40% from 3 and went 8 of 14 (57.1%) from the line.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd and Loving joined Makle as Randolph’s other double-figure scorers with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Each of the two also had five assists for Randolph, which led by as many as 15 points and raced out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, keeping UMW off the board for more than four minutes.