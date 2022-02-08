Randolph takes down Lynchburg, ending extended skid

History wasn’t on their side. Nearly six years had passed since the WildCats had beaten the Hornets.

On Tuesday night, in the hostile territory of Turner Gymnasium, Randolph ended the skid. After trailing Lynchburg for the entire first half, Randolph’s shooters willed the WildCats back into the game. Then they hit a couple more 3s to open the second half, and Randolph held on the rest of the way, an 80-76 win the final result.

“I’m just so proud of our guys, but obviously it was a monkey on my back, too,” said Randolph coach Pete Hamilton, the only member of WildCats who had any idea what it feels like to beat Lynchburg before Tuesday night rolled around.

Hamilton went 2-3 in his playing career against the Hornets, back when he was a player on the WildCats’ first men’s basketball teams. The last victory in the series he’d experienced came in February 2009. This one — the first for Randolph since Feb. 28, 2016 — was better, he said.

“With the time our guys put in and our coaching staff puts in to try to be successful, it was certainly a topic of conversation in October to try to beat Lynchburg,” the coach said.

Randolph (6-15, 3-10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) had been on the wrong end of a lopsided result, 88-64, against the Hornets just two weeks prior. Plenty went wrong for the WildCats that night, Hamilton said, and it looked early like those same issues might lead to their undoing Tuesday, too.

The Hornets (13-8, 7-5) led 8-0 after the opening three minutes. By the 11:21 mark, the advantage had grown to 18-5 via points off offensive rebounds, kickouts and in transition.

Four turnovers in a five-possession stretch — half of the WildCats’ turnover total on the night — represented part of the problem for Randolph. RC gave up multiple offensive rebounds and a couple open shots before it called timeout.

“Our guys kind of made a choice. It could’ve gotten pretty ugly. We could’ve easily said, ‘Tonight’s not our night,’ but we just kept trusting,” Hamilton said. “We’re getting good [shots], let’s just keep taking them and see what happens.”

Danny Bickey and Jordan Phillips-McLoyd did just that, continuing to launch from long range. The shots started falling.

The two combined for all nine of Randolph’s 3-pointers. Each had one late in the first half that ensured every other teammate on the court and bench, every Randolph coach and all the WildCats fans in attendance knew they were going to fight.

Phillips-McLoyd hit from straight on with 2:43 left in the first half, cutting Lynchburg’s lead to 28-27. Bickey’s 3 came with less than a minute left, again making UL’s advantage just one point.

Lynchburg led for all 20 minutes of the first half. In the second, the Hornets were ahead for just 19 seconds.

Phillips-McLoyd hit another 3 to open the second half, giving Randolph a 35-33 lead. Dow Dunton tied it 2½ minutes later, but then Bickey dashed the Hornets’ momentum with another 3. Randolph never trailed again, increasing its lead to as many as 15 points.

Bickey led Randolph with 26 points, and Phillips-McLoyd added 16 (all but four of those coming from long range). Jerry Goodman and Landon Wagoner had 14 and 12 points, respectively, as Randolph’s other double-figure scorers.

Credit Randolph’s toughness on the boards with providing some of those scoring opportunities.

The WildCats turned 13 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points, a total that could’ve easily been higher if not for a handful of shots rimming out. Even without the cushion those points would’ve provided, though, the extra chances also were a detriment to a Lynchburg offense that likes to turn defensive rebounds into transition points.

Randolph’s defense also improved from its last time out against UL, when it gave up 37 points against what Hamilton described as five players not being set and ready to defend. The WildCats switched up defenses, a decision to employ a zone in the first half proving especially prudent as Randolph slowed down Lynchburg and chipped away at the lead.

The Hornets’ leading scorer, Tharon Suggs, was held to 13 points, scoring just two of those in the first half. He came in averaging 15.5 points per game.

Lynchburg also dealt with the loss of T.C. Thacker. He exited a couple minutes after scoring just one point, apparently dealing with an injury to his non-dominant hand or wrist, and didn’t re-enter. The Amherst County High grad, who entered averaging 15 points per game, was heavily involved in the offense prior to exiting, and he pulled down three rebounds, one of them offensive that also set up his trip to the free-throw line for his lone point. He entered averaging a team-high 11.4 rebounds per game.

Cam Savage had 15 points off the bench to lead Lynchburg, which lost its second straight.

Randolph has won two straight for the first time since nonconference play as it fights for a spot in the upcoming ODAC tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.