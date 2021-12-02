Randolph's Blow, Lynchburg's Mega named All-Americans

Randolph’s Evan Blow and Lynchburg’s Luke Mega were awarded for their stellar showings in the 2021 soccer campaign Thursday, when they were named Division III All-Americans.
Blow earned a first-team nod from United Soccer Coaches, and Mega is a second-team honoree. The forwards became the first two players from the dueling city schools to ever pick up All-America awards in the same season.
Blow became just the second player in program history to be named an All-American and first since Corey Sindle in 2013 (Sindle also earned All-America honors in 2011).
Mega is the 13th All-American in program history for Lynchburg. The Hornets’ last All-American was Dylan McLaurin, who earned the accolade in both 2017 and 2018 as Lynchburg's third two-time honoree.
Four other Old Dominion Athletic Conference players also were named All-Americans on Thursday.
The award is the latest in a long list for Blow, who also picked up the title of ODAC player of the year for the second straight season. He was an all-region selection after putting together a record-breaking campaign, as well.
The fifth-year senior took over the top spot in the program record book for both goals (18) and points (44) in a single season. His goal total also is good for the ODAC lead, and he is among the top 15 in the nation in both categories.
Blow finished with four multi-goal games and scored in all but five games. He recorded six game-winning goals, including a penalty kick score in overtime of the ODAC semifinals to beat Washington and Lee, then the nation’s top-ranked team and one of the last two remaining undefeated squads in the country. The Generals are one of four teams left in the NCAA tourney.
Thanks in large part to Blow, Randolph finished with its third-best record all-time at 14-3-2.
Mega recorded 13 goals on the season, two of which came against Randolph. The second against the WildCats came in the 102nd minute of the ODAC championship, securing Lynchburg’s 18th title since the league was formed and a 17th trip to the NCAA tournament.
The junior's 2021 campaign also included a hat trick in the ODAC quarterfinals and three total assists for UL, which finished at 14-5-1.
Like Blow, Mega also was named a first-team all-region and all-conference honoree.