Region: Brubaker, UL women's golf lead after Round 1 of Greenbrier Collegiate Invite, and more

Emily Brubaker posted the lone even-par round Monday at the Greenbrier Collegiate Invite in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, earning a three-stroke lead among individuals and helping Lynchburg women's golf to the top spot on the team leaderboard.

The Hornets went 32 over in the first round of the two-day event and own a seven-stroke lead over Glenville State College. In addition to Brubaker, teammates Emily Erickson (tied for fifth at 8 over) and Gracie Cannon (tied for 10th at 10 over) are in the top 10 after one round.

Brubaker's four birdies were the most among the field. She posted three of those on the front nine, but also had a bogey and double bogey there. Brubaker made up for a bogey on the par-3 No. 15 by birdieing the par-5 next hole.

MEN'S GOLF

Liberty's Vincent tied for first near end of second round at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

With a few holes left to play when the second round of the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial was suspended, Liberty's Kieran Vincent sat in a tie for first among individuals and the Flames were sixth as a team at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville.

After posting a 1-over 71 in the first round, Vincent was 8 under through 16 holes of the second round. He leaped from 39th on the individual leaderboard into a three-way tie for the top spot with Virginia's George Duangmanee and Tennessee's Spencer Cross. Vincent has posted two eagles — he's the lone player with more than one through the entire day — and five birdies against just one bogey in his second round so far.

Five of seven Flames golfers — including Austin Duncan and Jonathan Yaun, who are tied for 19th at 1 under for the tournament — have one or two holes left to play in the second round.

Liberty is six shots off the team lead, held by host UVa. Kentucky is in fifth with a one-shot advantage over LU. The Cavaliers hold just a one-shot lead over Charlotte and Tennessee and a two-shot advantage over fourth-place North Florida.

The remainder of the second round will be played Tuesday, and the third round will begin immediately after that.

EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar, UL rider headed to IHSA nationals

Sweet Briar's Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association team captured the Zone 4 Reserve Championship on Saturday, earning a spot in the IHSA national championships set to be contested next month. Dakota Banks, a Lynchburg freshman, also punched his trip to nationals with an individual win in Saturday's IHSA Zone 4 Championships at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

Emmy Longest highlighted the Vixens' appearance Saturday with her first-place showing in the team open flat, SBC's best finish on the day. She and her teammates now will turn their attention to nationals, set for May 5 through 8 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Banks won in the Limit Fences division to become the first UL rider to compete in IHSA nationals since Christina Antonucci's appearance in 2018. Banks will compete in his event the morning of May 5.