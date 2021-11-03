Region roundup: Altavista boys and girls cross country teams advance to Class 1 Championships, and more

The Altavista boys and girls cross country teams took advantage of their home course to punch their tickets to the state meet.
The Colonels boys finished second to Galileo and the girls secured the final state spot by one point in the Region 1B Championships held Wednesday at Frazier Farms.
Samaria Little and Trinity Shirlen finished second and fourth, respectively, in the girls’ race to pace the Colonels, but finishes of 16th, 27th and 28th gave Altavista 77 team points.
That was enough to edge Cumberland by one point for the third and final berth into the Class 1 Championships scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at Green Hill Park in Salem.
William Campbell’s Abigail Spickard will join the Colonels as an individual in the girls race. She placed eighth with a time of 22:47.8
Altavista's Kristopher Schultz finished second in the boys race to lead four runners (Will Overby in eighth, John Roark in 10th and Sam Derricks in 13th) in the top 13.
Galileo won the team title by 18 points over Altavista.
William Campbell’s Joseph Yoder finished 14th to lock in a spot as an individual.
In the Region 3D Championships held at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, only one area runner advanced to the Class 3 Championships.
Staunton River’s Sam Weddle finished 14th with a time of 17:27.30 to secure the next-to-last individual spot.
In the Region 2C Championships held at Green Hill Park in Salem, Appomattox’s Madison Martin and Nelson’s Ella Manthey locked in spots as individuals into the Class 2 Championships.
Martin finished ninth with a time of 21:24.41 and Manthey posted a time of 22:14.66 to place 12th.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Wilson 1, Sweet Briar 0
Alexis Pflumm scored unassisted in the second period and top-seeded Wilson edged fourth-seeded Sweet Briar in the semifinal round of the Colonial States Athletic Conference tournament in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Krista Nayadley did not face a shot in goal for the Phoenix (17-0). Janiel Bolling and Ashley Maggiora each recorded a save for the Vixens (13-8).
SBC’s Hannah Lott was named the CSAC coach of the year Wednesday. Brynna Hughes was named the league’s rookie of the year, and Hughes and Avery Jones were named to the All-CSAC first team.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
Ashley Casey had 10 kills, 17 digs and four aces as the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-12) defeated the fifth-seeded Hornets (12-11) by scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Nininger Hall in Bridgewater.