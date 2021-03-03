Region Roundup: Altavista boys second at Class 1/2 state track meet, and more

Cox was second in the long jump (20-08.50) and fourth in the shot put (41-00.50), while teammate Ken Cyrus was fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.78). Brooks also finished fifth in the 300 dash (38.28).

Appomattox's Booker leapt to a runner-up finish in the high jump (5-10) and claimed third in both the long jump (20-8) and the 55 dash (6.72).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 4-5, Methodist 1-1

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lynchburg never trailed in a pair of games against Methodist at Price Field and earned its first wins of the season.

In the opener, Lexi Powell accounted for three of four runs, knocking a three-run single through the middle in the top of the second. The Hornets’ fourth run came a frame later on a Methodist fielding error.

Kayley Cox (2-0) earned the win in a complete-game outing for UL (2-2), allowing just five hits and one earned run. She struck out five, walked one and only allowed three Monarchs to advance into scoring position.

In the nightcap, Olivia Herman (3 for 4) gave UL a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-out double. She also doubled in a run in the fifth and added a fourth RBI in the seventh, combining with Bri Hodges for a two-run frame after Hodges’ double.