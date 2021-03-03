Region Roundup: Altavista boys second at Class 1/2 state track meet, and more

Altavista's Jayllen Jones turned in a blistering 6.53 to claim the 55-meter dash and ran the anchor leg of Altavista's 4x200 victory to lead the Colonels to a runner-up finish at the Class 1/2 state track & field championships Wednesday at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
He's been a busy man lately, but Jones stayed dialed in at the meet. Less than two weeks ago, his Altavista basketball team fell to Parry McCluer in the Class 1 state title game. Jones then returned to the gridiron for the Colonels' season opener this past Friday, and the quarterback rushed for 143 yards and scored a touchdown.
On Wednesday, he also helped Altavista's 4x200 hold off Appomattox. The Colonels team of Ryan Hart, Nick Brooks, Tanner Cox and Jones clocked a 1:35.22. Appomattox's Tez Booker, Vori Copeland, Ervis Davin and Johnathan Pennix were second with a 1:36.69.
Altavista nearly won the team title, but fell to McCluer, 58-56. Appomattox was seventh overall.
On the girls side, Altavista's Casey Allen celebrated the high jump title with a 5-foot-2 leap and placed fourth in the 300 dash (46.04). Allen accounted for the local highlights on the girls side all by herself. Glenvar edged Poquoson 65-58 for the team title.
The Colonels boys 4x400 relay team (Jones, Adam Schubert, Cox and Brooks) took second with a 3:47.29 and their 4x800 relay squad (Tyler Brubaker, Joel Phillips, Schubert and Kristopher Schultz) finished third with a 9:14.21.
Cox was second in the long jump (20-08.50) and fourth in the shot put (41-00.50), while teammate Ken Cyrus was fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.78). Brooks also finished fifth in the 300 dash (38.28).
Appomattox's Booker leapt to a runner-up finish in the high jump (5-10) and claimed third in both the long jump (20-8) and the 55 dash (6.72).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 4-5, Methodist 1-1
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lynchburg never trailed in a pair of games against Methodist at Price Field and earned its first wins of the season.
In the opener, Lexi Powell accounted for three of four runs, knocking a three-run single through the middle in the top of the second. The Hornets’ fourth run came a frame later on a Methodist fielding error.
Kayley Cox (2-0) earned the win in a complete-game outing for UL (2-2), allowing just five hits and one earned run. She struck out five, walked one and only allowed three Monarchs to advance into scoring position.
In the nightcap, Olivia Herman (3 for 4) gave UL a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-out double. She also doubled in a run in the fifth and added a fourth RBI in the seventh, combining with Bri Hodges for a two-run frame after Hodges’ double.
Hailey Farlow (1-0) got the win in her five-inning outing, giving up one run (unearned) on two hits. Emily Charlton earned the save by throwing two scoreless frames. UL outhit Methodist 20-8 on the day.
Liberty 8, Radford 1
Lynchburg native and LCA graduate Naomi Jones shined in her first career start, Blake Gibson homered and matched her career high with four RBIs, and the Flames (10-5) routed the Highlanders (2-8) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Jones (1-0) allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out four in the complete-game effort.
Gibson, who went 2 for 3, drove in Kara Canetto (3 for 4) with a double in the fourth and then drove in Canetto on a two-run homer in the sixth. Gibson’s run-scoring single in the fourth capped a four-run frame that put the Flames ahead 5-1.
Autumn Bishop went 2 for 3 with a second-inning RBI double.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 18, Radford 10
Brooke Bryan scored four goals to lead three players who tallied hat tricks, and the Flames (2-3) defeated the Highlanders (0-4) at Liberty Lacrosse Field. Jennifer Soriero, named the ASUN Conference defensive player of the week earlier Wednesday, recorded one save.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Southern Virginia 0
Abbi Leeper and Taylor Breeden recorded double-doubles, Flinn Christian tallied a career high in digs, and Lynchburg (1-1) outlasted Southern Virginia (1-1) in five sets — 17-25, 25-14, 25-32, 20-25, 17-15 — at Turner Gymnasium.
Leeper finished with 13 kills and 10 digs. Breeden had 35 assists and 13 digs, and Christian notched 25 digs.