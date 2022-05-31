Region roundup: Altavista grad Grayson Thurman, two UL baseball teammates earn all-region honors, and more

Altavista and University of Lynchburg grad Grayson Thurman added another postseason honor to his haul Tuesday when he became one of three members of the Hornets baseball team to pick up all-region nods from D3Baseball.com.

Thurman, who recently wrapped up his fifth season with UL as a pitcher, earned a spot on the first team in Region 6, which includes 39 teams from nine states. He joined Avery Neaves, who played in the outfield for the majority of his junior season, on the first team, which features 14 players. Nick Mattfield, a sophomore starting pitcher, was named to the all-region third team.

Tuesday’s announcement marked the second time both Neaves and Thurman have earned all-region honors from D3Baseball.com, with Neaves picking up his second straight first-team nod and Thurman garnering third-team recognition a year ago.

Lynchburg was one of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams that had players earn all-region nods from the organization. The Hornets, who advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament, were the only ODAC team with multiple first-team selections.

Thurman, a Lynch Station native, posted a 2.07 ERA and 13 saves this season, good for a tie for the most in the nation. Twelve of those saves were earned in multiple-inning appearances.

He tallied 107 strikeouts this year— a single-season program record — and 14.74 Ks per nine innings, good for sixth in the nation. Thurman wrapped his career with 245 strikeouts, the third-most in Lynchburg history, and posted a career 2.61 ERA

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Carolina 2

Dayan Frias’ RBI triple sparked a two-run eighth inning, Elvis Jerez struck out two in a scoreless ninth, and Lynchburg opened its six-game series with a win over Carolina on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Frias’ two-out triple scored Victor Planchart for the go-ahead run. Richard Pax followed on the very next pitch with a single up the middle that easily scored Frias to give the Hillcats (25-20) a two-run edge.

Jerez picked up his fourth save of the season by striking out the first two batters he faced and working around a two-out walk.

Yeury Gervacio (4-0) worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth for a scoreless inning to pick up the victory.

Starter Jack Leftwich was stellar. He struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on three hits over five innings.

The Mudcats (26-20) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on Arbert Cipion’s RBI single against Juan Zapata. The Hillcats answered in the bottom half of the frame as Frias drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it up.

Jorge Burgos went 2 for 4 for the Hillcats.

Cipion went 2 for 4 and added a first-inning RBI single for the Mudcats.