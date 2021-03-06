Region roundup: Altavista's Schultz claims two state swimming crowns, and more

At the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Altavista junior Kris Schultz bulleted his way to two individual state titles to help Altavista finish seventh overall in the 22-team field at Saturday's Class 1 and 2 state championships.
Schultz won both the 200-yard free and the 500 free, and Altavista's 200-medley relay squad finished third. The Appomattox boys team finished 11th overall in the morning session.
In the evening session, Appomattox's Catherine Thomas placed third in both the 100 fly and 200 free.
Official results were not available by press time.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 79, Eastern Mennonite 77
In a game that remained close throughout, Tharon Suggs walked away the hero after knocking down a buzzer-beating jumper, lifting Lynchburg to a narrow victory over Eastern Mennonite in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Turner Gymnasium.
The No. 3 seed Hornets (5-3) pulled ahead 77-72 with less than a minute to go, but the No. 6 Royals (2-2) fought back, hitting a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and then a layup with 12 seconds left on the board to tie it. Suggs responded with the game winner at the other end.
Suggs was the second-leading scorer on the night for UL — which was coming off a COVID-19 pause to end the regular season — with 18 points. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) led four starters in double figures with 19 points, and Landon Sutton also chipped in 11 off the bench. Thacker and Suggs also recorded double-doubles with 18 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Jones, who hit the game-tying layup for EMU, tallied a game-high 27 points.
UL advances to face No. 2 Ferrum, which earned a 73-60 win over No. 7 Shenandoah earlier Saturday, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 71, Emory & Henry 64
Lizzie Davis scored 18 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds, and the Hornets used a late run to defeat the Wasps in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals at Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg (9-1), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and hosts No. 3 Washington and Lee. W&L routed Virginia Wesleyan 109-67.
The Hornets scored 12 of the game’s final 17 points Saturday after E&H tied it at 59-all on Elizabeth Jones’ layup with 6:48 remaining.
Abby Oguich had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Erin Green scored 14 points, and Maggie Quarles added 13 points for UL. UL shot 25 of 51 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Alexis Hoppers led E&H (6-8) with 13 points.
FGCU 65, Liberty 50
In Fort Myers, Florida, Kierstan Bell scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles (23-2, 16-0 ASUN Conference) completed a weekend sweep of the Flames (17-7, 12-4) at Alico Arena.
FGCU overcame a 35.4% shooting performance by making 14 3-pointers and leading for the final 38 1/2 minutes.
Tishara Morehouse and Tyra Cox each scored 15 points for FGCU.
Ashtyn Baker led the Flames with 10 points and added six rebounds. Bridgette Rettstatt, Mya Berkman and Emily Lytle scored eight points apiece. Rettstatt added a game-high nine rebounds for Liberty, which shot 39.3% from the field and 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lynchburg 9-17, Ferrum 4-3
Avery Neaves went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets (4-6) swept a doubleheader against the Panthers (1-4) at Fox Field.
Kinston Carson drove in three runs, and Garrett Jackson homered in a four-run fourth inning as UL scored eight straight runs to win the opener.
Zack Potts (1-0) won the opener by striking out nine and allowing two unearned runs in five innings of relief. Brandon Pond (1-2) won the nightcap by allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out seven in six innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Liberty 7, East Carolina 6
Madison Via went 4 for 4, and her single with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh scored Caroline Hudson for the game-winning run as the Flames (13-5) rallied to defeat the Pirates (9-5) in the Liberty Softball Invitational at Liberty Softball Stadium.
ECU took a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, but the game was quickly tied in the bottom half as Karlie Kenney Karlie Keeney clubbed her first career homer to lead off the frame and tie the game at 6.
Liberty 19, Longwood 3
Kara Canetto and Devyn Howard each drove in four runs, McKenzie Wagoner (2-1) struck out eight in a complete-game effort, and the Flames routed the Lancers in the Liberty Softball Invitational.
Emily Sweat, Hudson and Autumn Bishop scored three runs apiece as the Flames scored 11 runs in the first and six more runs in the second.
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 10, Salisbury 8
Tye Mitchell scored the go-ahead goal with a little more than 12 minutes remaining, and the No. 10 Hornets (3-0) added two more insurance goals down the stretch to defeat No. 1 Salisbury (0-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Brett Rogers (two goals, two assists) gave UL a 9-7 lead, and Jack Speers’ only goal with 6:11 left put the Hornets up 10-8.
William Peace 13, Randolph 3
In Holly Springs, North Carolina, William Peace (2-3) held Randolph (0-4) scoreless in the first half at Ting Park, tallying more goals in the first 30 minutes than Randolph did the entire game and leaving the WildCats still in search of their first win.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 17, Meredith 13
Kelsi Trevisian scored five goals, Carly Sandler added three goals and one assists, and the Hornets (2-0) routed the Avenging Angels (1-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Methodist 18, Sweet Briar 1
In Sweet Briar, Keegan Foyles scored six goals as the Monarchs (1-2) cruised to a victory at Thayer Field. Jess Roberts scored the lone goal for the Vixens (0-4).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Old Dominion 1
Daniella Rhodes and Jill Bolton scored two goals apiece, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded four saves, and the Flames (6-0, 5-0 Big East) defeated the Monarchs (4-2, 4-1) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
Bellarmine 2, Liberty 1, OT
In Louisville, Kentucky, Juan Ballas headed in a corner kick in the 99th minute to lift the Knights (2-2, 2-0 ASUN Conference) over the Flames (5-1-1, 0-1) at Fraser Stadium.
Ballas scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute, marking the first goal allowed by Liberty this season. Musa Morris tied the match at 1 on a breakaway goal in the 51st minute.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Liberty won the first set to open the match, but Kennesaw State took the next three sets to earn a weekend sweep.
The undefeated Owls (10-0, 9-0 ASUN) won by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23. The Flames (2-6, 0-6) fell 3-0 in the first game of the two-game series Friday, 29-27, 25-17, 25-18.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar 8, Lynchburg 1
In Auburn, Alabama, the Vixens opened the Jumping Seat-only, National Collegiate Equestrian Association tri-meet at Auburn University Equestrian Center by claiming four points in both the fences and flats exercises to defeat the Hornets. No. 1 Auburn defeated Sweet Briar 8-2 and topped Lynchburg 9-1.
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Radford 0
Rafael Marques Da Silva edged Guilherme Severin 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles as the Flames (8-4) beat the Highlanders (2-1) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, the Hornets (1-0) cruised to a season-opening victory over the Panthers (0-1) at Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Pfeiffer 5, Randolph 2
Nicolas Alvarado and Alex Kulvivat won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, but the WildCats (0-3) fell to the Falcons (1-0) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
Liberty 5, William & Mary 2
Tiffany Nguyen outlasted Jill van der Dungen 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 2 singles as the Flames (8-2) defeated the Tribe (0-3) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, the Hornets (1-0) cruised to a season-opening victory over the Panthers (0-1) at Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Pfeiffer 7, Randolph 2
Bailey Livingston (Brookville) and Cassidy Bell (Amherst) won singles matches for the WildCats (0-4), but the Falcons (1-1) prevailed at Randolph Tennis Center.
COLLEGE OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Lynchburg sweeps North River Invite titles
In Bridgewater, the Lynchburg men’s and women’s track teams won the team titles at the North River Invite at Jospon Athletic Complex.
The UL men won 194-174 over host Bridgewater, and the women edged the Eagles 164.5-157.
Aniya Seward won the women’s long jump and 100 hurdles to headline seven UL winners in the women’s events. Randolph’s Jacque Clardy-Josephs won the women’s 800.
Five UL men’s athletes won events. David Blackstone led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in the 400 hurdles and a 1-2-3-4 finish in the triple jump. Julian Douglas (Heritage) won the men’s 100.