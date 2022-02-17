Region roundup: Altavista's Schultz wins state swimming title, and more

Altavista senior Kris Schultz came within 0.49 seconds of winning two state swimming championships in consecutive seasons.

Schultz, who cruised to an 11-second win in the 500 freestyle, came up less than a half second short of winning the 200 IM on Thursday evening at SwimRVA in Richmond.

The Colonels standout posted a time of 1:57.59 in the 200 IM, which was nearly four seconds faster than his state-winning time from the 2021 meet. Radford freshman Trent Hollandsworth won the 200 IM by edging Schultz over the final three laps of the event.

Schultz posted back-to-back state championships in the 500 freestyle. His time of 4:53.13 was more than four seconds faster than his 2021 time, and he finished more than 11 seconds ahead of Fort Chiswell’s Kolby King.

Schultz wasn’t the only area swimmer to shine in the pool Thursday.

Appomattox junior Catherine Thomas posted a pair of top-four finishes in the women’s event.

She finished third in the 100 butterfly and placed fourth in the 50 freestyle.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 56, North Florida 38

Liberty entered the day leading the nation in field-goal percentage defense. The Flames delivered the type of performance that will keep them there a little while longer.

Liberty’s stifling defense held North Florida to 27% shooting, Mya Berkman scored a game-high 12 points, and the Flames continued their winning ways with a victory over the Ospreys at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Flames (24-2, 12-1 ASUN Conference), who are receiving votes in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls, remained tied for first place with No. 25/22 FGCU in the ASUN East Division standings.

Berkman shot 6 of 7 from the field and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter as the Flames asserted control. Jordan Bailey added seven points off the bench, and the trio of Bridgette Rettstatt, Emma Hess and Bella Smuda (nine rebounds) scored six points apiece.

Ten of the 14 players who saw the court for the Flames scored.

Summah Evans scored 10 points for the Ospreys (11-14, 4-9), who shot 13 of 48 from the field.

Their struggles from the field came against a Liberty defense that was limiting teams to 32.7% shooting and a meager 51.2 points per game.

UNF is the sixth team to score 40 points or fewer against Liberty this season.

Randolph 64, Guilford 44

Cierra Cook had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead three players in double figures as the Wildcats (17-5, 12-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) won their fourth straight game by easily dispatching the Quakers (7-15, 5-12) at Giles Gymnasium.

The triumph locked RC into a top-five seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament.

Cameron O’Neil had 12 points and four rebounds, and Kylie Stark (Brookville) added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals for the WildCats.

Lindsey Gauldin led the Quakers with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

RC finished its home regular-season slate with an 11-2 record

Lynchburg 82, Ferrum 58

Olivia Harris and Erin Green scored 16 points apiece as Lynchburg locked up the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming ODAC tournament by routing Ferrum at Swartz Gymnasium in Ferrum.

The Hornets (14-10, 10-7 ODAC) secured the tournament’s final first-round bye thanks to stellar play from their bench. UL owned a 39-0 edge in bench points and a 52-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Lizzie Davis had 13 points, four rebounds and nine assists, and Kate Kolb finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets.

Aisha Martin had 26 points and Kayla Cabiness added 22 points. The Panthers (5-19, 3-14) played only five players.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty extends lead at CCSA Championships

Eva Suggs won her third consecutive 200 freestyle title, Liberty became the first team to post a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 400 IM final, and the Flames extended their lead after the second day of the CCSA Championships at Liberty Natatorium.

The Flames have 968.5 points and lead FGCU by 171 ½ points.

Suggs posted a time of 1:49.31 for her third 200 free title. Teammates Abby Strohmeier and Emma Hazel finished second and third, respectively.

The 400 IM final came down to teammates Grace Issacs, Chloe Harris, Genna Joyce and Emmy Gallion. Issacs won with a time of 4:17.31, and Harris, Joyce and Gallion followed suit.

The Flames’ 200 free relay team and 400 medley relay team each finished third.