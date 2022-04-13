Region Roundup: Amherst grad Dominique Irving lifts Randolph softball past Lynchburg, and more

Four area products contributed to a three-run final inning for Randolph, including Amherst grad Dominique Irving, who delivered a walk-off, two-run double that lifted the WildCats past city foe Lynchburg, 6-5, in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Both games Wednesday went to extras, with Lynchburg riding a six-run eighth inning to a 6-1 win in the opener at Randolph Softball Field.

In Game 2, Liberty High’s Paige Naples reached on an error, and automatic runner Lacey Lucado scored to cut UL’s lead to 5-3. Lexi Hawkins (LCA) singled next, and Taylor Friess (Liberty High) walked to load the bases and set up Irving.

The former Lancers standout tallied her third hit of the game and sixth of the day for the win.

Hawkins and Friess had two hits apiece for RC (7-25, 1-10 ODAC).

Another Liberty High product, Gracie Dooley, had two hits for UL (19-16, 9-4), which broke the 3-all tie with a two-run top of the eighth.

Carly Hudnall (Rustburg) also had one of Lynchburg’s six hits in the game and finished the day 3 for 7. She was the lone Lynchburg player with multiple hits in the opener.

Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox) was responsible for the Hornets' final run in Game 1, when Lynchburg’s offense erupted for all of its runs in the extra frame. Irving had an RBI single in the bottom half, but that’s all Randolph got.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 5 Lynchburg 29, Greensboro 7

Josh Gjormand had five of Lynchburg’s 23 hits, including a double and triple, and seven of his teammates tallied three or more hits or two or more RBIs in a dismantling of Greensboro at Fox Field.

Sixteen different players entered the batter’s box for UL (24-6), which immediately struck for two runs on Logan Webster’s homer in the Hornets' second at-bat. Lynchburg tallied five runs in the first and got all the runs it needed for a win with a four-run second inning.

The Hornets tacked on 14 runs over the third and fourth innings, struck for four more in the sixth and two in the eighth for a season-high scoring output.

Webster (3 for 4) finished with four RBIs, two less than Gjormand. Riley O’Donovan (2 for 4 with a double) also had four RBIs. Cameron Lane (4 for 5) and Garrett Jackson (3 for 4) were the other two Lynchburg players with at least three hits. They each doubled and had two RBIs.

Lynchburg faced 11 Greensboro pitchers, chasing starter Hayden Woods (0-2) after just 1 1/3 innings.

UL starter Wesley Arrington (2-1) threw five innings, giving up two runs (both earned) on seven hits, walking three and fanning two in his win.

Five other Lynchburg pitchers combined for two hits, seven walks, eight strikeouts and five more earned runs.

Also Tuesday, Altavista grad and UL pitcher Grayson Thurman earned a spot on the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week for the third time in his career.

Thurman pitched in all three of UL’s wins against Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport last week and weekend, striking out nine batters across 4 2/3 innings without allowing any runs or hits.

Thurman is tied for the Division III lead in saves (nine), and he leads the ODAC in ERA (1.38), appearances (18), strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.83), strikeouts per nine innings (16.38) and walks and hits per inning pitched (0.79).

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 13 Lynchburg 25, Guilford 5

Ryan Kenney scored all seven of his goals in the first quarter, and 13 of his teammates also entered the scoring column as Lynchburg flattened Guilford at Shellenberger Field.

Devin Morse had two goals to lead Guilford (4-7, 2-4 ODAC). Connor Moore finished with a hat trick as the second-leading scorer for UL (8-4, 4-1).

Bridgewater 25, Randolph 4

In Bridgewater, the Eagles scored the game’s first 15 goals en route to a lopsided win over Randolph at Jopson Athletic Complex.

Kent Snoddy scored two goals, and Jack Dolan had three assists for Randolph (1-12, 0-7 ODAC), which lost its sixth straight game.

Chris Martel led Bridgewater (9-5, 4-3) with four goals.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 James Madison 22, Liberty 3

In Harrisonburg, Liberty went scoreless for nearly 20 minutes while James Madison racked up nine goals for an insurmountable lead at Sentara Park.

Brooke Bryan, Mackenzie Lehman and Cami Merkel each scored for LU (8-6). Isabella Peterson tallied five goals for JMU (10-4).

Randolph 18, Guilford 17

Kylie Horn recorded the tying goal as part of Guilford’s furious comeback in the game’s final minutes, but Sophia Cirone scored 1 minute, 23 seconds later to restore Randolph’s lead, and the WildCats held on for the win at WildCat Stadium.

Maggie Hartnett (three goals) and Sydne Sawyer (four goals) combined with Horn (four goals) for a three-goal spurt spanning just under 1½ minutes that brought Guilford (4-8, 1-3 ODAC) back from down 17-14. The 17-all tie was the third time the game was knotted up, but first since the first quarter.

Cirone had a game-high eight goals for Randolph (3-5, 1-2), and Olivia Richards chipped in five.

Lynchburg 13, Ferrum 2

In Ferrum, Lynchburg pitched a shutout in the first half while scoring seven goals as it cruised past Ferrum at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Alla Daniel and Payton Saville each posted a hat trick for UL (4-8, 3-2 ODAC). Erin Reynolds and Willow Cooper scored for Ferrum (5-7, 2-3).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva did all its damage early, with two runs in the first inning and one in the third, and the Shorebirds received top-notch pitching from starter Denyi Reyes and reliever Moises Chace to down Lynchburg at Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Hillcats now have lost their first five games of the season, and have fallen each time by three runs or less.

Reyes and Chace held Lynchburg to four hits and combined for 12 strikeouts. Reyes (1-0) threw five innings, allowed three hits, gave up the one run (earned), walked one and struck out five. Chace earned the four-inning save, giving up one hit, walking two and fanning five.

Delmarva (3-2) used singles by Darell Hernaiz and Josue Cruz in the first for a 2-0 lead. Hernaiz (2 for 4) also hit a solo homer in the third off Hillcats starter Franco Aleman (0-1), who threw four innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Lynchburg got on the board with two outs in the bottom of the third, when Jake Fox (1 for 3) singled home Isaiah Greene. But Reyes struck out Jorge Burgos to end the threat, stranding runners at the corners.

Lynchburg plays Game 3 of its six-game series against Delmarva at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.