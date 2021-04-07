Region roundup: Amherst grad Thacker earns all-ODAC honors, and more

Will Wagner had two of LU’s eight hits, including an RBI triple. He, Cam Locklear and Trey McDyre had two RBIs apiece for the Flames (18-8), now 10-0 at home. Their winning streak there is up to 12 games.

Mason Meyer (3-1) got the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief, when he gave up one run (unearned) on two hits, walked none and fanned one. Wake starter Cole McNamee took the loss and was responsible for four runs (all earned) on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Lynchburg 11, Virginia Wesleyan 7

In Virginia Beach, Lynchburg tallied five hits and two sacrifice flies as part of the deciding, four-run 12th inning, and Santiago Meneses threw a hitless, scoreless bottom half of the frame as part of the Hornets’ win over Virginia Wesleyan at TowneBank Park.

Gavin Collins led off the 12th with a single, stole second, and PJ Alvanos provided the go-ahead RBI on his double to center field for UL (17-8, 8-2 ODAC). Ryan Long added an RBI double in the frame, and Jackson Harding and Garrett Jackson added sac flies to cap the scoring. Collins and Alvanos recorded three hits apiece to lead UL, which tallied 14 hits.