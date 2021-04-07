Region roundup: Amherst grad Thacker earns all-ODAC honors, and more

Amherst grad and University of Lynchburg senior T.C. Thacker has earned all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in men’s basketball for the second straight year, the league announced Wednesday.
Thacker and teammate Tharon Suggs both found spots on the 2021 all-ODAC team — just one team, as determined by votes by the league coaches, was compiled in this pandemic-shortened season — marking the 14th straight year at least one Lynchburg player has garnered an all-ODAC award.
Thacker led Division III in rebounds per game (16.3) this season and was ninth in the league in scoring (16.1 points per game). He also was in the top 10 on conference leaderboards for blocks (fifth at 1.5 per game), free-throw percentage (ninth at 78.9%) and minutes (eighth at 32.4 per game).
Suggs, also a senior, has earned all-ODAC honors for three straight years, including the last two with the Hornets after transferring from Emory & Henry. He led UL and was seventh in the league in scoring (16.9 ppg).
The Hornets advanced to the ODAC championship game for the first time since 2016, falling to Randolph-Macon, and finished at 6-4.
BASEBALL
Liberty 8, Wake Forest 4
Liberty gave up an RBI double to Wake Forest in the top half of the first inning, but the Flames responded, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and second frames to remain undefeated at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Will Wagner had two of LU’s eight hits, including an RBI triple. He, Cam Locklear and Trey McDyre had two RBIs apiece for the Flames (18-8), now 10-0 at home. Their winning streak there is up to 12 games.
Mason Meyer (3-1) got the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief, when he gave up one run (unearned) on two hits, walked none and fanned one. Wake starter Cole McNamee took the loss and was responsible for four runs (all earned) on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Lynchburg 11, Virginia Wesleyan 7
In Virginia Beach, Lynchburg tallied five hits and two sacrifice flies as part of the deciding, four-run 12th inning, and Santiago Meneses threw a hitless, scoreless bottom half of the frame as part of the Hornets’ win over Virginia Wesleyan at TowneBank Park.
Gavin Collins led off the 12th with a single, stole second, and PJ Alvanos provided the go-ahead RBI on his double to center field for UL (17-8, 8-2 ODAC). Ryan Long added an RBI double in the frame, and Jackson Harding and Garrett Jackson added sac flies to cap the scoring. Collins and Alvanos recorded three hits apiece to lead UL, which tallied 14 hits.
VWU (3-15, 3-8) had 13 hits, including a team-high three from Miles Christian. The Marlins took a 5-0 lead before UL eventually tied it in the sixth. Virginia Wesleyan went back ahead in the bottom half of the frame before Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) and Alvanos recorded RBIs in the seventh to tie it again.
Altavista grad Grayson Thurman (2-1) earned the win with a three-walk, one-hit showing over 5 2/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 4, North Alabama 1
Liberty fell behind early, but scored four unanswered goals to beat North Alabama at Osborne Stadium and advance to the ASUN quarterfinals.
Kasey Jamieson scored off an assist by Rebekah Earnest in the 27th minute to tie the game at 1-1 and added a second score in the game’s final minutes.
Liberty (4-5-5), the No. 4 seed, will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on No. 1 Lipscomb in the semifinals at noon Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Randolph-Macon 1
Lynchburg fell behind after the first set but responded by winning the next three to secure the victory over Randolph-Macon (4-2, 3-2 ODAC) at Turner Gymnasium.
UL (6-4, 5-1) won 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Abbi Leeper 11 kills and 18 digs for Lynchburg. Appomattox grad Josey Walton tallied eight kills, four digs and one block.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 24, Ferrum 2
Colin Dean and Ryan Kenney each recorded hat tricks for Lynchburg, which ran away with a victory over Ferrum at Shellenberger Field.
Sixteen players scored for No. 5 UL (9-2, 3-1 ODAC), including six who recorded multiple goals. Drew Fedorich scored both goals for Ferrum (3-8, 1-5).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 18, Randolph-Macon 15
In Ashland, Lynchburg trailed for much of the first half, but Kelsi Trevisan scored a pair of goals to start the second half, breaking a tie and giving the No. 24 Hornets a lead they never relinquished in a win over Randolph-Macon at Day Field.
Trevisan scored four of her game-high six goals in an eight-minute stretch that proved to be the difference for UL (6-3, 3-1 ODAC). Down 10-6 after McKenzie Hynson’s goal for R-MC (2-5, 1-2) with six minutes left in the half, Lynchburg started its comeback and a 6-0 run with an unassisted goal by Trevisan 74 seconds later.
Ferrum 22, Randolph 5
In Ferrum, Randolph fell behind 15-0 and didn’t score until the second half, but Ferrum had long secured the easy win by that point.
Sarah Perry led RC (2-4, 0-2 ODAC) with two goals. Ten players scored for Ferrum (7-4, 2-3), including seven players with multiple goals. Willow Cooper tallied a game-high five scores.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
VCU 7, Liberty 0
Tiffany Nguyen and Esther Lovato fell on tiebreakers at the Nos. 2 and 3 singles courts for Liberty, but the Flames (16-5) couldn’t pick up a point as a team and were swept by visiting VCU (11-7) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Sweet Briar 7, Bluefield 0
In Bluefield, Sweet Briar (9-5) cruised to a sweep of Bluefield (1-10) at Bluefield City Park.