Region Roundup: Appomattox alumna Jillian Drinkard cards an albatross, leads after Round 1 of USA South women's golf championship, and more

Jillian Drinkard is off to a good start in her quest to defend her conference title.

Drinkard, an Appomattox County High alumna and Methodist University senior, sits alone in first place with a two-stroke lead after the first round of the USA South Conference championship at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Drinkard recorded three birdies (against five bogeys), but her most impressive accomplishment of the day came on No. 18, one of three par-5 holes on the course. Drinkard carded an albatross, making her the only player in the field to record better than a birdie on any hole on the day.

The former area standout owns a 1-under 71 with two rounds left to play. All three of her closest challengers are teammates.

Ingrid Steingrimsen is in second with a 1-over 73, and Emily Gresham and Natalie Brosig are tied for third at 2 over.

Meredith’s Monka Vicario is alone in fifth at 5 over. And although her individual score didn’t count toward Methodist’s team tally of 4-over 292, Maggie Williams (6 over) made sure all five of the Monarchs were inside the top six on the individual leaderboard after Round 1.

Drinkard, who last week was named the USA South women’s golfer of the year for the second consecutive year, and Steingrimsen also went 1-2 in last year’s conference championship, with Drinkard going wire to wire and winning by eight strokes.

Methodist, which also is the defending USA South team champion after capturing the title in the inaugural year of the women’s golf conference championship in 2021, has a 29-shot lead on second-place Huntingdon.

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

UL sixth at Emory Spring Invitational

Lynchburg landed its eighth top-10 showing of the season Sunday at Cherokee Run Golf Club in Conyers, Georgia, finishing sixth at the Emory Spring Invitational.

The Hornets carded an aggregate 36-over 900 during the three-round tournament at the par-72 course. UL finished the first round in eighth place, then moved up a spot in each of the consecutive rounds.

Lynchburg was two shots off a pair of teams that tied for fourth place, and 12 shots back of two more teams in second. Emory ran away with the team title.

The Eagles were the lone team to card a below-par score for the tournament (1-under 863), finishing 25 strokes ahead of Washington and Lee and Babson.

Emory's Jackson Klutznick also claimed medalist honors with an aggregate 8-under 208, winning by four strokes. Lynchburg's Eddie Coffren tied for sixth with a 4-over 220 thanks to the nine birdies he recorded throughout the tournament.

UL now turns its attention to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, which will include three rounds and is set to take place April 29 through May 1 at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats head to Carolina

After splitting a six-game home series against Delmarva courtesy of a 2-1 victory Sunday, the Lynchburg Hillcats now head to Zebulon, North Carolina, where they'll play another six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats that begins Tuesday and wraps Sunday.

The Mudcats (5-4) currently sit in second place in the Carolina League's northern division standings, two games behind division leader Salem (7-2) and one game behind Fredericksburg (6-3). Carolina is coming off a tough series against the FredNats, who took 4 of 6 games.

Carolina features some of the top prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, including 19-year-old catcher Jeferson Quero (No. 5), two returners from 2021 in center fielder Hedbert Perez and shortstop Eduardo Garcia (Nos. 8 and 12, respectively), and outfielder Hendry Mendez (No. 15).

The first homestand of the season brought fans back to Bank of the James Stadium and produced Lynchburg's first three wins following an 0-5 start. The most impressive game of the series from Lynchburg's perspective took place Sunday afternoon, when the pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts and the bullpen performed well as the 'Cats won in 10 innings.

Six-foot-2 right-hander Jake Miller (0-1) got the start and took the no-decision, throwing four innings and allowing one run (earned) on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Jack Leftwich threw the next four frames, allowed three hits and fanned five. And Davis Sharpe (1-0) earned the win after throwing two hitless innings, with two strikeouts.

No one had more than one hit Sunday for Lynchburg, which was held to five hits in the pitchers' duel. But Victor Planchart took advantage of the runner-placed-on-second rule in the 10th when he opened the frame with a single to right that scored Jake Fox, giving the Hillcats their second walk-off win of the season.

Lynchburg heads on the road looking to get the bats going. The Hillcats are hitting just .202 as a team. Left fielder Isaiah Greene leads the way with a .300 average, followed by right fielder Jorge Burgos (.274).

No starting pitcher for Lynchburg in the series against Delmarva threw more than four innings. And the Hillcats also divided up relief duties well, using no more than three total pitchers in five of the six games. So arms should be relatively fresh heading into the third series of the season.

Fans will want to keep an eye on Salem this week, too. The Red Sox on Tuesday start a six-game series at Charleston (5-4), which sits in second place in the Carolina League South division standings, one game behind Kannapolis. The series should be a tough one, and Salem follows by playing in Lynchburg for six straight starting April 26.