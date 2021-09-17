Region roundup: Austin Peay to join ASUN Conference, and more

The ASUN Conference announced Friday that Austin Peay will join the league as the 13th member beginning with the 2022-23 season.
Austin Peay will leave the Ohio Valley Conference, its home since 1962.
The Governors will be the sixth FCS member of the new ASUN football conference, joining Kennesaw State, North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas.
JSU and EKU also were former members of the OVC.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 12 Liberty 5, Georgetown 1
Five different players scored for the Flames (4-2, 1-0 Big East) as they cruised to their eighth all-time victory over the Hoyas (2-4, 0-1) at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.
Lizzie Hamlett, Reagan Underwood, Jill Bolton, Gracie Wilkerson and Jodie Conolly each scored for LU. Ali Cronin ended the shutout bid in the 51st minute.
No. 19 Lynchburg 4, No. 13 Ursinus 3
Jackie Lerro scored unassisted off a corner in the seventh minute of overtime to lift the Hornets (2-3) to a thrilling victory over the Bears (3-2) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Lerro scored twice. Riley Winefordner and Emily Dudley also scored for UL. Kayla Brady recorded 10 saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Oglethorpe 1
Luke Mega scored the go-ahead goal in the 28th minute as the Hornets (3-1-1) edged the Stormy Petrels (0-5) at Oglethorpe Track and Field in Atlanta.
Brenna Lagana gave UL a 1-0 lead with his unassisted goal in the sixth minute, but Abraham Lopez scored exactly two minutes later to even the match at 1.
Kyle Gallagher recorded four saves for UL.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Meredith 2, Randolph 1
Kaelin Sanderford scored in the 88th minute to lift the Avenging Angels (2-2) over the WildCats (2-4) at MC Athletic Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RC’s Marisa Santacroce scored the equalizer off an assist from Sterlyn Woodward in the 45th minute to tie the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.