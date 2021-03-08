Region Roundup: Averett to join ODAC in 2022

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference will add a new member to its ranks following the next academic year. The league Monday announced Averett will join as a full-time member July 1, 2022, and will begin competing in the fall 2022 season.

The addition was approved by the league’s Presidents Council, an ODAC news release said.

The school, which currently competes in the USA South, is positioned well for entry into the ODAC, both from a geographic perspective and a competition perspective.

The Danville institution is situated within the ODAC’s geographic footprint, as most current members are in Virginia or in North Carolina, which is even closer to Averett. The Cougars also are a familiar opponent already for many ODAC teams, with Averett often filling spots in nonconference slates over the years.

Averett currently features 16 programs that match ODAC sponsorship, including men’s and women’s programs in basketball, cross country, lacrosse, soccer and tennis. The school’s existing teams for baseball, equestrian, football, men’s golf, softball and women’s volleyball teams also will join the ODAC ranks.