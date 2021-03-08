Region Roundup: Averett to join ODAC in 2022

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference will add a new member to its ranks following the next academic year. The league Monday announced Averett will join as a full-time member July 1, 2022, and will begin competing in the fall 2022 season.
The addition was approved by the league’s Presidents Council, an ODAC news release said.
The school, which currently competes in the USA South, is positioned well for entry into the ODAC, both from a geographic perspective and a competition perspective.
The Danville institution is situated within the ODAC’s geographic footprint, as most current members are in Virginia or in North Carolina, which is even closer to Averett. The Cougars also are a familiar opponent already for many ODAC teams, with Averett often filling spots in nonconference slates over the years.
Averett currently features 16 programs that match ODAC sponsorship, including men’s and women’s programs in basketball, cross country, lacrosse, soccer and tennis. The school’s existing teams for baseball, equestrian, football, men’s golf, softball and women’s volleyball teams also will join the ODAC ranks.
And by the time Averett enters the league, the school also will have a women’s golf team, which will begin in the next academic year, according to the ODAC’s release.
The Cougars have won 54 conference championships, made 24 NCAA tournament appearances and have earned one team and one individual NCAA national championship, the release said.
Averett’s introduction to the ODAC follows previously announced membership changes, which include charter member Emory & Henry leaving as it transitions to Division II. Southern Virginia, an associate member for football, also will exit following its two years of participation.
Emory & Henry will continue playing an ODAC football schedule next fall, but all other sports will have left before the first season of the new school year gets underway.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF
UL women second, men tied for fourth after Day 1 of Hill City InvitationalThe host University of Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s programs are second and tied for fourth, respectively, after Day 1 of the Hill City Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.
The event includes men’s and women’s tournaments running concurrently, with team and individual leaderboards on each side.
UL’s women’s squad carded a 54-over 342 on Day 1 and are 18 strokes behind leader Washington and Lee. Sweet Briar sits in a distant sixth place out of seven teams, with a 26-stroke lead over Randolph-Macon.
Emily Brubaker is tied for second after one round of play with a 9-over 81, and sits five strokes back of leader Megan Kanaby (W&L). SBC’s Annika Kuleba is tied for eighth at 14-over 86.
On the men’s side, UL and Roanoke are in fourth place at 24-over 312. The teams are one stroke back of third-place Bridgewater and four strokes behind current team leader Southern Virginia.
UL’s Andrew Watson is in a five-way tie for fourth with a 4-over 76. Nathan Presslar, of Southern Virginia, is alone at the top of the leaderboard with a 70; he’s five strokes ahead of the next-closest competitor after Day 1.
The tournament concludes today.