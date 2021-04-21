Region roundup: Bachmore's pitching, Combs' hitting lift Hornets over Virginia Wesleyan, and more

Jack Bachmore pitched six scoreless innings, Avery Combs went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Lynchburg throttled Virginia Wesleyan 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Fox Field.
The Hornets (23-11, 13-4 ODAC) scored three times in the first and took an 8-0 lead on Ryan Long’s RBI single in the seventh inning.
The run support was more than enough for Bachmore (3-0), who scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Adam Dofflemyer pitched a scoreless seventh and Grayson Thurman (Altavista) allowed two unearned runs and struck out six during the final two innings.
Combs (E.C. Glass) and PJ Alvanos each drove in two runs. Long added two hits.
Christian Maloney (0-2) was tagged for six runs (four earned) on six hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings for the Marlins (5-19, 5-12).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Thacker named first-team All-South Region
Lynchburg senior T.C. Thacker has been named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region first team, becoming the third player in Lynchburg men's basketball history to receive such a distinction.
The South Region stretches from the southern part of Virginia to Georgia and runs west to Texas and Colorado. The 6-foot-6 Madison Heights native and Amherst High product led all NCAA Division III players in rebounds per game (16.3) and was ninth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in points per game (16.1). He recorded seven double-doubles in eight games he played in this season.
FOOTBALL
Overstreet, Bernard receive all-ODAC honors
Staunton River grad and Emory & Henry standout Grayson Overstreet was named first-team all-ODAC on offense at running back Wednesday. In four games this season, Overstreet rushed for 413 yards (103.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
Brookville grad Tanner Bernard (Hampden-Sydney) received all-ODAC second-team honors at quarterback. In five games this season, Bernard threw for 933 yards (186.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. His biggest game was in March against Guilford, when he unloaded for 309 passing yards and three TDs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Iritxity Irigoyen lands pair of Big East honors
Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen was named the Big East defensive player of the year and co-freshman of the year Wednesday as the No. 6 Flames secured three major postseason honors prior to the start of the Big East tournament.
The coaching staff, led by Nikki Parsley, claimed coaching staff of the year.
Iritxity Irigoyen was joined on the All-Big East first team by teammates Jill Bolton, Daniella Rhodes, Jodie Conolly and Charlotte Vaanhold. Bethany Dykema was named to the second team.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 8-12, Guilford 7-2
Lexi Powell had six hits and drove in four runs, Sophie Tully added three RBIs in the nightcap, and the Hornets (25-13, 15-3 ODAC) swept the Quakers (9-11, 7-11) at Moon Field.
UL had no trouble in the nightcap by scoring 12 runs in the first two innings.
Powell’s RBI double in the third inning of the opener gave UL an 8-4 lead, and that proved to be the deciding run.
Casey Bunting’s two-run homer in the fourth inning cut the deficit to 8-6, and Taylor Ledbetter scored when Katie McNeill reached on an error in the seventh.
Emily Charlton preserved the victory by getting three straight ground ball outs.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 23, Guilford 3
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Kelsi Trevisan scored five goals and dished out one assist as the Hornets (9-4, 5-2 ODAC) crushed the Quakers (1-2, 1-2) at Armfield Athletic Center.