Region roundup: Bachmore's pitching, Combs' hitting lift Hornets over Virginia Wesleyan, and more

Jack Bachmore pitched six scoreless innings, Avery Combs went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Lynchburg throttled Virginia Wesleyan 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Fox Field.

The Hornets (23-11, 13-4 ODAC) scored three times in the first and took an 8-0 lead on Ryan Long’s RBI single in the seventh inning.

The run support was more than enough for Bachmore (3-0), who scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Adam Dofflemyer pitched a scoreless seventh and Grayson Thurman (Altavista) allowed two unearned runs and struck out six during the final two innings.

Combs (E.C. Glass) and PJ Alvanos each drove in two runs. Long added two hits.

Christian Maloney (0-2) was tagged for six runs (four earned) on six hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings for the Marlins (5-19, 5-12).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Thacker named first-team All-South Region

Lynchburg senior T.C. Thacker has been named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region first team, becoming the third player in Lynchburg men's basketball history to receive such a distinction.