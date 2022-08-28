Region Roundup: Bertimon, Adaloglou win Dufour Tennis Invitational; Hillcats salvage series finale at Delmarva

At Boonsboro Country Club, top-seeded Charles Bertimon (VCU) claimed the men's singles title and Mississippi State's Magda Adaloglou won the women's singles championship at the annual Dufour Tennis Invitational on Sunday afternoon.

Bertimon swept through the field and defeated Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback 6-3, 6-3 in the finals. Bertimon defeated his brother, Max Bertimon (VCU), 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday’s semifinal, while Fishback downed VCU’s Romain Gales 6-3, 6-1.

Adaloglou defeated Liberty University's Daniella O’Neill in the finals 4-6, 6-0, 6-4. Adaloglou also defeated Lynchburg’s Blair Gill (VES) in the quarterfinal round 6-3, 6-2, and then outlasted Priscila Janikian (Liberty) in a three-hour semifinal match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Saturday. O’Neill reached the finals by besting LU teammate Mica Ode 6-3, 6-4 and had previously upset another teammate, Maria Juliano Romero.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 4

One day after Lynchburg made a thrilling comeback only to fall short in extra innings and lose the series to Delmarva, the Hillcats salvaged the finale in Salisbury, Maryland.

Trailing 4-0 entering the seventh inning, Lynchburg scored all six of its runs over the final three frames. Victor Planchart's two-run single highlighted a three-run seventh, Jorge Burgos blasted a two-run homer to right in the eighth for a 5-4 lead, and Burgos then singled in Jake Fox in the ninth.

Burgos led the way at the plate for the Hillcats by going 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Six-foot-6 right-hander Franco Aleman earned the win in relief by allowing just one hit and striking out four in the final three innings.

The Hillcats (58-62, 23-31) outhit Delmarva (44-75, 23-31) 9-6 on the day. Both teams are now tied for last place in the Carolina League's North Division standings and trail first-place Frederick by 10.5 games with roughly two weeks left in the regular season.

The Hillcats lost a heartbreaker Saturday night, 12-11. They trailed 10-2 after six innings before scoring nine runs across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to tie the game at 11. But Delmarva's Reed Trimble hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning for the walkoff win. The game ended after press time.

Lynchburg has Monday off before beginning its final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, a six-game series against Kannapolis, which currently sits in third place in the South Division, seven games behind first-place Charleston.