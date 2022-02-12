Region roundup: BHS grad Zach Miles steps in to fill void for Randolph swimming after two-year hiatus from sport, and more

It had been more than two years since Zach Miles competed in the pool. After graduating from Brookville High, soccer became his lone sport as he embarked on an athletic career at Randolph College.

But in his sophomore year at college, via an opportunity that fell into his lap, he put on the suit, cap and goggles again.

When RC swim coaches Lee Lewis and Greg Hofmann came calling with a big ask, Miles answered, turning swiftly from a goalkeeper in his offseason into a swimmer ready to compete at the year’s biggest meet — the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships.

On less than a week’s practice, after that two-year hiatus, Miles dove into the pool at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, to compete for the WildCats, a team desperate to find a fourth member so it could swim in relays. According to Lewis, another swimmer chose not to continue at Randolph this semester, leaving the team at three swimmers and the coaches scrambling.

Lewis said he reached out to a few others with collegiate swimming experience, but couldn’t get anyone to bite. Then a student in Lee’s aquatics class offered to float the proposal to his RC soccer teammates, and Miles quickly rejoined his former high school coach.

“I reached out to him,” Lewis said of Miles, “and he actually was more than willing to come in and fill the void.”

Lewis, who led the BHS Bees during Miles’ high school days, said he interviewed Miles during the day one day to make sure he would be a fit, and that night Miles began practicing.

“This guy is all in,” Lewis said.

In the first three days of the four-day conference championship meet, Miles swam in three relays (200 free, 400 medley and 200 medley), helping Randolph qualify for the finals in each. Miles also swam in the 50 free prelims as an individual.

Lewis said Miles’ times have been a surprise — better than expected, according to the coach — but Miles’ willingness to swim at all is the best part of the situation, because it has given Daniel Allee, Sam Hey and Josh Roberts a chance to thrive as they swim their normal events.

“These guys are swimming their best splits ever,” Lewis said of his original three swimmers. “Their confidence is through the roof.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 61, Jacksonville 45

Dee Brown had a game-high 17 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Flames (23-2, 11-1 ASUN Conference) won their eighth consecutive game by topping the Dolphins (13-9, 6-5) at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brown was one of three players in double figures for Liberty. Mya Berkman and Bridgette Rettstatt scored 13 points apiece. Berman and Jacksonville native Priscilla Smeenge each grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Liberty shot 49% from the field and owned a plus-11 edge in rebounding.

Asiah Jones scored 13 points for Jacksonville, which was held to 31.9% shooting from the field and 21.4% shooting from 3-point range.

The Flames used an 11-2 run in the final 5½ minutes of the first half to take a 32-22 halftime lead, and they led by double digits for the entire second half.

Shenandoah 65, Lynchburg 52

Lynchburg had a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter and in the early portion of the second, but Shenandoah used a pair of extended runs to cut into the deficit and then pull ahead for good at Turner Gymnasium.

UL led 22-11 with 8:25 to go in the first half when SU went on its first run, outscoring the hosts 14-4 to trail 26-25 at halftime. A 10-0 run at the end of the third doomed Lynchburg.

Sierra St. Cyr led SU (16-5, 10-5 ODAC) with 13 points, while Kate Kolb had a game-high 15 for UL (12-10, 8-7).

Randolph 84, Virginia Wesleyan 49

Cierra Cook scored 24 points to lead four Randolph players in double figures as the WildCats led Virginia Wesleyan from start to finish at Giles Gymnasium.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson added 15 points, Kylie Stark (Brookville) chipped in 11, and Alana Melendez recorded 10 points for Randolph (15-5, 9-4 ODAC). Adaje Williams led VWU (3-20, 0-16) with 23 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 82, Washington and Lee 75

Israel Lockamy scored 24 points, including seven of the game’s final 12, to help Lynchburg snap a three-game skid by beating Washington and Lee at Turner Gymnasium.

Lockamy shot and hit all three of Lynchburg’s field goals over the final 2½ minutes, during which the Hornets outscored Washington and Lee 12-5. The game was tied at 70 before Lockamy heated up and his teammates combined to go 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to put the game away.

W&L (10-10, 8-6 ODAC), which got a game-high 26 points from Robert DiSibio, went 1 for 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to end the game.

W&L committed 16 turnovers that turned into 17 Lynchburg points. But with injured forward T.C. Thacker (Amherst), the conference’s leading rebounder, missing from the floor for Lynchburg (14-9, 8-6), the Generals turned 19 offensive rebounds into 27 second-chance points to keep the game close most of the way.

Eastern Mennonite 81, Randolph 57

In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite turned offensive rebounds and Randolph’s turnovers into easy points and used good ball distribution and a balanced scoring attack to rout the WildCats at Yoder Arena.

Five players scored in double figures for the Royals (9-12, 7-7 ODAC), including Aviwe Mahlong, who hit a 3-pointer with 12:27 left in the first half to put EMU up for good.

Mahlong finished with 13 points behind 14 apiece from Tim Jones and Julien Hagerman.

Jordan Phillips-McLoy led Randolph (6-16, 3-11), which was coming off a big win over Lynchburg, with 15 points.

EMU recorded 21 assists on 30 baskets, turned 11 Randolph turnovers into 23 points and converted 14 offensive rebounds for 24 points.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty wins seven events at Dixon Memorial

Senior Diamantae Griffin won the men’s 60 and 200 to headline the six athletes who combined to win seven events in the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational held at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

Freshman Kennedy Sauder won the men’s high jump, senior Naomi Mojica won the women’s shot put, senior Ayanna Johnson won the women’s long jump, and junior Naomi Armstrong won the women’s 1,000. Redshirt senior Isis Brooks, running unattached, won the women’s 300.

UL’s Fore, Casto record second-place finishes at Roanoke Invite

Lynchburg’s Ryan Fore (Rustburg) and Bailey Casto (Amherst) posted runner-up finishes in the men’s 60 hurdles and women’s 400, respectively, in the Roanoke Invitational Challenge at the Cregger Center in Salem.

Allison Bobst also posted a second-place finish in the women’s pole vault.

On Friday in Boston, the men's distance medley relay team of Max Sparks, Kyle Lauffenberger, Tor Hotung-Davidsen and Sam Llaneza set a program and ODAC record by posting a seventh-place time of 9:55.08 in the David Henry Valentine Invitational.

Stephanie Burnett also set a Lynchburg record in the 5,000 with a time of 17:23.65.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty in last at Gator Invitational

Austin Duncan is tied for 37th at 3 over as the Flames struggled without No. 1 player Kieran Vincent for the opening two rounds of the VyStar Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida. Liberty is at 25 over and six shots behind 14th–place UNC Wilmington.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 8, Liberty 2

Jordyn Rudd drove in two of her three runs in a four-run first inning as the Wildcats (3-1) easily defeated the Flames (0-3) in the Northern Lights/Southern Lights Tournament at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Lou Allan’s two run-homer in the sixth inning accounted for Liberty’s second extra-base hit of the young season.

William Peace 7-1, Lynchburg 6-9

Addison Walter went 3 for 3 with two doubles, and three players drove in two runs apiece in the second game as the Hornets (1-1) salvaged a split of a season-opening doubleheader against the Pacers (1-3) at Moon Field.

Bri Hodges, Caroline Joy and Kaleigh Hackett each drove in two runs. Emily Charlton (1-0) allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out three to pick up the win in the six-inning game.

Joy had a two-run homer in the opener.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 25, Ferrum 1

In Ferrum, Lynchburg rode an 8-0 start to a rout of Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) in the teams’ season opener at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Thirteen players scored for UL (1-0, 1-0), including Kyle Lewis with four goals. Drew Fedorich scored Ferrum’s lone goal an extra-man opportunity 17 minutes in.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Vanderbilt 18, Liberty 13

In Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt scored the game’s first three goals, and Ella Smith answered Cami Merkel’s game-tying score in the first quarter with her own goal 1 minute, 21 seconds later to give the Commodores a lead they never relinquished at VU Lacrosse Complex.

Olivia Glaze led LU (0-1) with five goals, and Lila Huddles had four goals to lead Vanderbilt (1-0).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 7, Longwood 0

Maria Juliana Parra Romero and Esther Lovato cruised to 6-0, 6-3 victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, as the Flames (5-3) routed the Lancers (0-4) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

Liberty 4, James Madison 1

Romero, Lovato and Tiffany Nguyen claimed straight-set singles victories as the Flames defeated the Dukes (2-4) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Lynchburg 5, UVa-Wise 4

Ellie Teefey, Alissa Anderson, Alexa Hardesty recorded straight-set victories at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles as the Hornets (2-0) edged the Cavaliers (5-4) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.