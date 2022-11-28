Region Roundup: Brookville grad Stark named ODAC athlete of week for second time this season, and more

For the second time in the season’s first three weeks, Brookville grad and Randolph junior Kylie Stark has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball athlete of the week.

Stark picked up her third career athlete of the week award after leading RC (4-2) to a pair of wins last week in which she averaged 16.5 points.

In the first of two outings, she tallied a season-best 22 points. Stark later recorded 11 points, five rebounds and three steals to help the WildCats rally late for a 50-46 win against defending ODAC champ Shenandoah.

Through six games, Stark ranks among the best in the league in a number of categories. She’s first in minutes played (186), free throws made (24), total points (83) and steals (18). She also is second in field goals made (27) and is tied for the second spot in free-throw attempts (31), joining Eastern Mennonite sophomore and E.C. Glass grad Mya Hamlet.

Hamlet graduated from high school the same year as Stark — and went head-to-head with Stark during some tight Glass-Brookville games — but waited a year to enroll at EMU. Like Stark, Hamlet has been among the ODAC’s best in multiple statistical categories — and has been named to the league’s weekly honor roll in each of the season’s first three weeks as a result.

In addition to the tie for second for free throws attempted, Hamlet also is tied for second in steals (17) and free throws made (23), is alone in second in minutes played (185) and is tied for third in field goals made (25).

Each of the two former area standouts also is in the top 15 in the league in free-throw percentage and total rebounds.

Stark is ninth in the ODAC by shooting 77.4% at the line, while Hamlet is 13th with her free-throw shooting percentage of 74.2%.

On the boards, Hamlet is 10th in the conference with 39 rebounds and Stark is 14th at 36. Hamlet has a pair of double-doubles this year, while Stark has one. Both have reached the double-figure scoring mark in five of six games.

Hamlet has powered EMU, picked to finish 10th of 13 teams in the league’s preseason poll, to a 4-2 record and two straight wins. The Royals will take on Stark’s WildCats — who garnered their highest-ever ranking in the preseason poll at second — at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Giles Gymnasium.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Zealand qualifies for Champs Sports nationals

Allie Zealand, a homeschooler from Forest and member of the Pacers running team, finished third at Saturday’s prestigious Champs Sports Cross Country Championships South Regional to punch her ticket to nationals.

Zealand, a junior, ran a 17:05.7 — less than seven seconds off the winning time and four seconds behind the runner-up — in the 5K race at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thanks to her top-10 finish — in a race that featured runners from as far west as Texas, as well as Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, among other states — Zealand became one five girls runners from the region to qualify for nationals for a second time in their careers.

Zealand now will compete against the top 10 girls from each of the Northeast, Midwest and West regional meets at the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships National Finals — the culmination of a series of events previously known as the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships — on Dec. 10 at Balboa Park’s Morley Field in San Diego, California.