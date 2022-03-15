Region roundup: Brookville's Pennington headed to Va. Wesleyan, and more

Brookville senior softball player Liz Pennington announced her intention on Tuesday afternoon to play next season at Virginia Wesleyan. The centerfielder made the announcement at a signing ceremony at the school.

Pennington has been a mainstay in the Bees softball and girls basketball programs the last four years. She was a Seminole all-coaches second-team selection in softball her junior season.

"Great leadership skills and a very hard working young lady, not only with what she does on the field but what she does in the classroom," Brookville softball coach Gary Ferguson, who also coaches the girls basketball team, said. "She's just a good character kid, and Virginia Wesleyan is getting a really good kid, plus a good softball player."

Pennington is a tall left-handed batter with power, which could serve her well at the college level. At Virginia Wesleyan, which has won three Division III national championships since 2017, she'll join Amherst junior infielder Madison Hudson.

Starting off strong

After a junior campaign in which she threw four perfect games and had five additional no-hitters, Rustburg's Eden Bigham started her senior season off with a bang Monday. Bigham threw a perfect game in a 9-0 victory over Altavista, striking out 18 of the 21 batters she faced. The UVa signee threw 77 pitches across seven innings, 59 of which went for strikes.

State champs face off

In a matchup of reigning state softball champions, Appomattox bested Amherst 4-0 on Tuesday night, as Raiders pitcher Courtney Layne tossed a two-hitter and struck out 16 of 25 batters faced. Sixty-two of Layne's 94 pitches went for strikes. The UVa commit was also 1-3 with a two-run single in the third inning. Appomattox's Emily Purcell went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Amherst defeated Hanover to win the Class 4 state title last June. Layne led Appomattox to the Class 2 state title the same day, throwing a perfect game (her fourth of that season) against Randolph-Henry.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty’s McGhee named to all-district team

Liberty senior guard Darius McGhee was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District Three first team for the second consecutive season.

He is the first player in program history to be named to the team in consecutive years.

McGhee is joined on the first team by Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Winthrop’s D.J. Burns Jr., FGCU’s Tavian Dunn-Martin and High Point’s John-Michael Wright.

Longwood’s Griff Aldrich was named coach of the year after leading the Lancers to a sweep of the Big South Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

McGhee was named the ASUN Conference player of the year for the second straight season. He is second in the nation in scoring average (24.6 points per game), and he leads the nation in total made field goals (276), made 3-pointers (145) and attempted 3-pointers (364).

McGhee is one of 16 players in the last 30 seasons to record 800 points, 145 rebounds and 115 assists in a campaign. That list includes Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Kemba Walker, R.J. Barrett and Ray Allen.

Liberty has placed a player on the NABC District Three team for four straight seasons. Caleb Homesley was a first-team selection in 2020, and Scottie James was named to the second team in 2019.

UL’s Thacker named to two all-district teams

Lynchburg graduate student T.C. Thacker was named to the NABC District 6 second team and the D3hoops.com Region 6 second team Tuesday.

Thacker, a Madison Heights native and Amherst County High product, is on the NABC district team for the first time in his career. He averaged 14.3 points and 11 rebounds per game and pulled down an Old Dominion Athletic Conference-best 15 double-doubles in his fifth season with the Hornets.

Thacker graduated with 1,102 points and 822 rebounds. He has the second-most rebounds in program history.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

RC’s Crenshaw-Patterson named Region 6 rookie of the year

Randolph’s Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson was named the D3hoops.com Region 6 rookie of the year, while guard Kylie Stark was selected to the Region 6 third team. Lynchburg's Lizzie Davis joined Stark on the third team.

Stark, a Brookville High product, was an ODAC first-team selection. She averaged 13 points per game and led the WildCats with 140 rebounds and 54 steals.

Crenshaw-Patterson earned her second rookie of the year honor after being selected the top rookie in the ODAC. She was second to Stark on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and led the team in shooting at 42.1%.

Davis, a second-team all-ODAC selection and the leagues scholar-athlete of the year, average 13.1 points per game and led the Hornets in assists per game (5.9) and steals per game (2.2).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

VCU 2, No. 14 Liberty 1

A walk-off bunt single sent No. 14 Liberty to its first midweek loss of the season.

Cooper Benzin laid down the bunt to the right side of the infield that easily scored pinch runner Jesse Robinson from third as VCU stunned the Flames at The Diamond in Richmond.

Pinch hitter Will Carlone led off the inning with a single, and Robinson was brought in to run for him. Robinson stole second and then advanced to third on a throwing error that allowed Nic Ericsson to reach.

On the first pitch of his at-bat, Benzin laid down a bunt that went into the second-base hole with the infield drawn in.

Mason Fluharty (2-1) drew the loss after pitching ⅔ of an inning in relief.

The Flames (12-3) had their first two runners reach in the ninth inning against Nolan Wilson, but both were stranded. Wilson (2-0) got Derek Orndorff to fly out, and Brady Gulakowski and Cameron Foster both popped out in the infield.

Liberty starter Dylan Cumming retired the first 10 batters he faced and allowed one hit and three walks over 4⅓ innings. He struck out five.

David Erickson allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out two over 1⅔ innings.

Gulakowski had an RBI double in the seventh that scored Orndorff to tie the game at 1.

Mason Delane struck out two and faced only one over the minimum in three innings for the Rams (7-8). He did not allow a hit or a walk, and the only runner to reach did so on an error.

Greensboro 8, No. 6 Lynchburg 7

Greensboro scored seven runs in the span of two innings against Lynchburg’s normally potent bullpen. That was enough to knock off the sixth-ranked Hornets at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, North Carolina.

The Pride (5-6) scored four times in the sixth and three times in the seventh inning to take the lead for good, and Zach Crites and Alex Trepper combined to retire the final six UL batters as Greensboro edged the Hornets.

The Hornets (12-3) are ranked sixth in both the D3Baseball.com and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 25 polls.

UL took a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh by scoring three times. Avery Neaves drew a bases-loaded walk, and PJ Alvanos and Gavin Collins each had sacrifice flies.

The Pride answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good.

Angel Collazo walked the first batter he faced, and Travis Shumate (0-1) failed to retire the two batters he faced.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) allowed the three inherited runners to score and then pitched a scoreless eighth.

Trepper picked up his second save with a perfect ninth inning.

Garrett Jackson went 2 for 4 with a first-inning RBI single and a fifth-inning solo homer.

Cameron Lane and Holden Fielder each went 2 for 4.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lynchburg wins Hill City Invitational

Emily Brubaker shot 1-under 71, recording the only round under par Tuesday, to easily claim medalist honors and lead Lynchburg to the Hill City Invitational title at Boonsboro Country Club.

Brubaker finished the two-day event at 5 over. She finished 12 strokes ahead of Sweet Briar’s Amani Narang.

Lynchburg finished with a two-day total of 66 over. Southern Virginia finished second at 122 over, and Sweet Briar came in third at 230 over.

UL’s Maddie Cody and Emily Erickson finished third and fourth, respectively, and four UL golfers finished tied for sixth through 10th.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Methodist wins Hill City Invitational

Methodist teammates Will Campbell and Cameron Cappuzzo shared medalist honors at 4-under par to lead the Monarchs to the Hill City Invitational title at Boonsboro Country Club.

Methodist finished with a team total of 4 under and was four shots ahead of Averett at even par.

Host Lynchburg finished third with a team total of 12 over. The Hornets shot 4 under in the second round to move up one spot on the leaderboard.

UL’s Eddie Coffren V finished in a tie for seventh at 1 over, and teammate Elijah Moore tied for ninth at 3 over. Senior Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) finished in a tie for 37th at 17 over.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lynchburg 5, Carroll 4

The Hornets (2-4) edged the Pioneers (1-5) in the Spring Tennis Fest at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lynchburg 6, Carroll 3

The Hornets (8-0) kept their perfect record intact by defeating the Pioneers (5-9) in the Spring Tennis Fest at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Washington and Lee 6, Sweet Briar 3

Meagan Donovan edged Nikhita Simhambhatla 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 5 singles to secure the victory for the Generals (7-1, 5-1 ODAC) over the Vixens (6-2, 1-1) at Van Der Meer Courts in Sweet Briar.