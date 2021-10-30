Region Roundup: Christopher Newport women's soccer downs Lynchburg in regular-season finale, and more

In Newport News, No. 4 Christopher Newport had no problems dispatching Lynchburg in the Hornets' regular-season finale, pouring on three goals in the first half and staying on the gas for a 5-1 women's soccer victory.
The Captains (14-0-1) were led by Riley Cook's three goals. Maddy Meyers scored the lone goal for Lynchburg (13-4-0), an unassisted shot in the 73rd minute. Lynchburg's Madison Bowers saved eight of Christopher Newport's 13 shots on goal.
Lynchburg (8-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) earned the No. 3 seed for the upcoming ODAC Tournament and will face Guilford at Shellenberger Field on Tuesday. Game time has not yet been announced. Virginia Wesleyan is the No. 1 seed after playing Bridgewater to a 1-1 tie Saturday.
Ferrum 2, Randolph 1
Jamie Adams' goal in the 88th minute broke a 1-1 tie and Ferrum handed Randolph (6-11-0, 3-7-0 ODAC) a loss to close the season at WildCat Stadium.
Randolph's Sarah Bane evened the match at 1 in the 51st minute, answering a first-half goal by Ferrum's Allison Setlak. The WildCats led on total shots 19-6.
Guilford 8, Sweet Briar 0
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Sweet Briar junior goalie Katelyn Meyer registered 14 saves, but the Quakers piled on 22 shots on goal, with four goals scored by Crystal Rivas. Sweet Briar (2-10-0) has no games currently left on its schedule, but could play Hollins in November.
MEN'S SOCCER
Liberty 4, North Florida 1
Marko Mitrevski put Liberty on the board with a penalty kick goal in the 26th minute and struck again in the second half when he took a cross from Gabe Findley from 6 yards out and buried it for a 2-0 lead, and the Flames easily downed North Florida at Osbourne Stadium to secure a berth in the ASUN tournament.
Brandt Best and Seth Clark also scored for the Flames (7-8-0, 2-5-0 ASUN) and goalie Danny Cordero saved five shots.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 4, Lynchburg 1
Shenandoah's Mairead Mckibbin scored twice and goalie Katie Garman faced just two shots on goal as the Winchester-based Hornets swatted away Lynchburg (12-6, 6-2 ODAC).
Jackie Lerro scored Lynchburg's lone goal for a 1-0 lead. Shenandoah (14-2, 7-1 ODAC) is the No. 2 seed for the upcoming ODAC Tournament behind Washington and Lee. Lynchburg takes the third spot.
Hood 3, Sweet Briar 2
In Frederick, Maryland, Sweet Briar (12-6, 3-3) got embroiled in an overtime shootout but the Blazers scored in the third OT period to seal the deal. Sweet Briar led the battle in shots at 15-5 and shots on goal at 10-4. The Vixens close the regular season at Bryn Athyn Sunday at 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
LU women champs once more
In Orlando, Florida, Calli Doan clocked a program-record 5k time of 16:57.4 and the Liberty women defeated Lipscomb by 12 points to earn their second straight ASUN Cross Country Championship title. Doan posted the second fastest time in conference history and was named runner of the year. Liberty had five runners in the top 14.
The Liberty men took second at the event for the fourth year in a row.
Hornets sweep ODAC titles
In Bridgewater, Lynchburg's Maximillian Sparks won the ODAC men's championship title with a 26:28.3, Frank Csorba took second place with a 26:29.1, and the Hornets swept the men's and women's team titles at the ODAC Championships.
Lynchburg's Kelsey Lagunas won the women's side with a 23:28.8, and Stephanie Burnett was third. The Lynchburg women posted 19 points to defeat Washington and Lee (43 points). The Lynchburg men (22 points) also defeated W&L (45 points).
EQUESTRIAN
Lynchburg earns reserve champion honors
At the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association show at Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center, Lynchburg senior Madison Thomas and freshman Hannah Hillyer each took home blue ribbons, with Thomas winning Introductory Flat and Hillyer the Limit Flat.
Junior Lori Ohannessian won a pair of ribbons, placing second over Open Fences and fourth on Open Flat, and freshman Margaret Stell (third in Intermediate Flat, fourth in Intermediate Fences) also won two ribbons.
Lynchburg finished six points behind team champion Washington and Lee and two ahead of third-place University of Virginia.
SWIM & DIVE
Penn State sweeps tri-meet
At the Liberty University Natatorium, Penn State won 11 of 12 events contested Saturday and 21 of 23 overall at the two-day event that also featured LU and East Carolina. Penn State (4-0) defeated Liberty 301-128 and took down ECU 340-72. The Lady Flames (3-1) defeated the Pirates 339-73.
Kennedy shines for UL
Lynchburg sophomore Delaney Kennedy claimed two events, first winning the 200 breaststroke (2:30.50) and later posting a come-from-behind victory in the 400 medley relay (4:48.95) as the Hornets men's and women's team took four events in losses on the road to Washington and Lee. Hornets' Claire Galloway won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.51.
On the men's side, Lynchburg's Chris Jennings won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:00.55.
Carpenter, ElzHowe stand out for Sweet Briar
Sweet Briar's Kass Carpenter won the 800 freestyle (11:09.33) and then narrowly claimed the 400 freestyle (5:24.78) but Sweet Briar (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) fell to Virginia Wesleyan (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) at Hampden-Sydney 158-83.
Freshman Acadia ElzHowe also won two events for the Vixens, claiming the 200 fly (2:31.14) and 400 IM (5:44.56).
HIGH SCHOOLS
VES' Gill named tennis player of the year
Virginia Episcopal defeated North Cross 6-3 at Boonsboro Country Club and freshman Blair Gill was named girls player of the year in the Blue Ridge Conference in the Bishops' regular-season finale.
Gill is VES' No. 1 singles and doubles player and went undefeated during her first high school regular season.
VES boys win VIC XC title, Bishops girls second
Virginia Episcopal senior Colin Walsh ran a 16:40.6 to claim the Virginia Independent Conference championship and the Bishops had five Top 10 finishes to defeat runner-up Covenant in Earlysville.
The Bishops girls team finished second behind Roanoke Catholic. Junior Lily McKee was VES' top finisher and took seventh place with a 22:01.